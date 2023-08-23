Cleaning tip of the weekBack from vacation, a mountain of laundry always awaits. And then you don’t want this musty coming out of the washing machine or smelling musty after a few hours in the cupboard. Cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp knows how to counteract this, so that your laundry smells wonderfully fresh from now on.

,,What happens that I get so much mail about the laundry?” Marja is surprised every time. ,,Help, Mar, my laundry smells so musty. Or recently I received an email from a reader who irons everything well, but still has a musty-smelling cupboard. Something is going wrong.”

Musty laundry in the cupboard

Stale, ironed laundry is of course not an option, says the shoemaking guru. “And of course I want the reader to continue to iron everything neatly. Nothing is more beautiful than a cupboard with neatly ironed stacks. That makes my heart really happy.”

Why does the laundry smell musty? We put it in the cupboard too moist, says Marja. “We used to iron the laundry and then hang it over a rack or a chair. It had to be, because in order to iron properly, the laundry was moistened a bit and had to dry for a while after ironing. Nowadays we use a steam iron. You slide like a snowboard over your sheets. That goes well and then immediately makes nice piles that you put in your cupboard. Close door. Beautiful, very happy.” See also Japan will send part of its gas reserves to Europe, what is the reason?

But, says the cleaning expert, your laundry is not dry with a steam iron. It’s still moist. The heat from the iron makes it look dry, but the inside isn’t yet. If you immediately put the laundry in the cupboard, the bacteria will have a chance and it will smell musty. So don’t. Let the laundry dry for a while after ironing.”

Musty from the washing machine

If the laundry comes out of the washing machine already musty, only one thing helps: a thorough cleaning. Many people use way too much detergent. Especially with all those liquids. And nowadays we also wash at lower temperatures. The detergents don’t dissolve completely if we use too much and that will all stick to the inside of your machine like chewing gum. Bacteria think that’s a delicious substance and so your machine will stink. So don’t do it.”

If your washing machine stinks, only one thing helps: a thorough cleaning with a machine cleaner Maria Middeldorp

See also 'Holding up pee at Belgian festivals due to a shortage of toilets' If your washing machine stinks, only a thorough cleaning with a washing machine cleaner will help. ,,Inexpensive cleaners are available that are really very good. Read that manual and really set your machine to 90 degrees. That’s the only way to loosen that detergent stuck like chewing gum. When you open the machine it is fresh again. Just do that.”

Colored laundry

For that mountain of holiday laundry, Marja has another tip for colored laundry. “People tend to throw jeans and colorful shirts together. Do not. Your colored shirts are often not really dirty. You just want to refresh it. You can do that with a tiny bit of detergent and a tiny sip of natural vinegar. You often wear jeans for several days and really need 40 degrees. Turn them inside out, then the fabric will lead less and you will prevent those colored folds that you sometimes see. And don’t stuff that machine too full.” See also South African former president Zuma released for health reasons has to go back to prison

Do you also have a pressing cleaning issue that you would like to submit to Marja Middeldorp? Send an email to this adress ([email protected]) with your name.

On her YouTube channel ‘Cleaning with Marja’ cleaning videos can be found. See more cleaning tips below:





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.