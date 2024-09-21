Home World

It’s no coincidence that crocheting and knitting are now very popular among young people…

You’ve probably seen someone curling up on the sofa with yarn and needles while creating the coolest things. Crocheting and knitting are no longer just for grandmas – on the contrary! Young people are really into these handicrafts right now, as these tangled tweets prove. Why? Because it’s not only incredibly calming, but also produces really stylish and individual pieces!

Difference between crocheting, sewing and knitting – what can you do with it?

Before you get started, let’s quickly clarify the difference between crocheting, knitting and sewing. Each craft has its own technique and its own cool results.

Crochet: You just need a needle and thread. You can make anything from cute little figures to blankets with crochet. It’s a bit easier to learn than knitting and perfect for quick projects.

Colorful granny square blankets

Small Amigurumi animals

Boho Bags

Cool hats for winter

Hammocks for plants

Sew: Sewing has a lot with fabrics Here you will be faced with a sewing machine (or by hand) put fabrics together to create clothing, accessories or even decorations. Perfect if you want to make clothes yourself.

Homemade clothes

Cool fabric bags

Stylish cushion covers

Scrunchies

Your own patchwork quilt

knitting: For knitting you need two needles and yarn. Here the loops are strung together to make warm and stretchy fabrics. Ideal for sweaters, scarves and socks!

Cozy socks

Warm scarves in your favorite colors

Stylish cardigans

Comfortable blankets

Hand-knitted headbands

1. Start with a simple project – a scarf is perfect for beginners! This way you can learn the basic techniques and quickly experience success. A scarf is also super practical and never goes out of fashion.

2. Get thick yarnso you’ll see results faster. Thick yarn means fewer stitches, so your project will be finished faster. It’s also easier to handle, especially if you’re new to knitting.

3. Practice with cheap yarnsbefore you try the more expensive ones. That way you don’t have to worry if something goes wrong or you have to unravel a lot. You can save expensive yarns for special projects.

4. YouTube is your friend – there are countless tutorials. Whether crocheting, knitting or sewing, you will find suitable videos for every technique. This way you can learn at your own pace.

5. Use markersto count your rows when crocheting and knitting. Especially with larger projects, it’s easy to lose track. Markers save you the hassle of counting.

6. Find a craft group online – you are not alone! Beginners and professionals exchange ideas in groups on Facebook or Reddit. It’s a great way to get tips and inspiration.

7. Keep your yarn balls neat – a yarn basket works wonders. It prevents your yarn from getting tangled or catching dust. It also looks super stylish and is always ready to hand.

8. Don’t panic if you make a mistake – you can always take everything apart and start again. Mistakes are part of the learning process and are completely normal. See it as an opportunity to improve your technique.

9. Knit or crochet on the go – it works great on the train or while waiting. You can use this time ideally to do small projects. Plus, you always have something to do and boredom is a thing of the past.

10. Be patient with yourself – it gets better every time. Nobody becomes a crafting pro overnight, so don’t put yourself under pressure. With each project you will become faster and more confident.

