Through a dialogue with the environment Fox Newstwo experts from Home Instead, a home care provider for seniors, pointed out their Top Tips for Seniors to Stay Healthy and Energeticamong the ones who The following are included:
- Check from the neck up: You should have a baseline cognitive assessment early to monitor your cognitive health.
- Volunteer and contribute: Participating in volunteer activities can improve your mood
- Stay social: Regularly communicating with family, friends and neighbors improves overall health
- Never stop moving: do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week
- Learning and staying curious: continuing to learn is beneficial for brain health
- Maintain proper nutrition: Eat a nutrient-dense diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, berries, and fish, and low in red meat, butter, and sweets.
- Managing caregiving stressors: Using resources like home care or hospice care to provide breaks for your caregiver can contribute to healthy aging.
- Prioritize sleep: Keep a schedule, wake up early in the morning, stop using electronic devices before bed, and sleep in a cool, quiet, dark place
- Implement a positive attitude: Doctors recommend accepting aging and relying on wisdom and experience
- Maintain a sense of purpose: Staying engaged in a job helps protect cognition
- Planning ahead to age in your own way: Thinking about where and how you want to age can help you embrace the process and enjoy it.
