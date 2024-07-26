Given the imminent increase in the population of US citizens over 65 years of age which is expected to happen in the coming decades, a group of doctors who are experts in longevity shared A series of tips for older adults to live better.

Crossing the threshold of 55 years of age, many people begin to become interested in The secrets to extending longevityfor which different specialists in the field recommend doing physical activity regularly, as well as the incorporation of healthy habitsessential for maintaining the proper functioning of the body.

Tips for living better

Through a dialogue with the environment Fox Newstwo experts from Home Instead, a home care provider for seniors, pointed out their Top Tips for Seniors to Stay Healthy and Energeticamong the ones who The following are included: