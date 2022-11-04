The development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has allowed us to accelerate processes that must be carried out manually in most cases, such as drawing, painting, watercolor, illustration and other types of graphic expressions, because thanks to these computer procedures it is possible to create a portrait from concepts or images just by training our AI.

Although high-performance computers with several GB of RAM and graphics memory are required to run an artificial intelligence program, the truth is that there are tools like Google Colab that allow us to run any program from our web browser.

The former thanks to google colab It is a platform that allows us to train Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence models, through virtual computer servers with architecture GPU or GRAPHICS PROCESSING UNIT which is the technology used mainly for the development of video games or animation, since it allows us to process more complex data more efficiently than any computer.

For this reason it is that in Google Collabs, we can run the code “Stable Diffusion” which is a learning model to create high-quality images based on models that need to be trained.

This method of creating images of AI was released by the content creator at YouTube (Dot CSV), who shared his codes and procedure to train machine learning software and create self-portraits in the style of any illustrator or painter we want.

For this we only need at least 20 self-portrait photographs and other full-body photographs with which once the steps to run are completed Stable Diffusion in Google Colabswe can obtain true works of art.

It may interest you:

It should be noted that, although for this we must have some basic computer knowledge, the youtuber, Dot CSV does not explain in detail what is the procedure that we must follow to create this type of images using the Stable Diffusion AI.