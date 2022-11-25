The recommendations that you must follow to take care of your knitted clothing. / Fotolia

With the arrival of the cold, you have to start taking out thicker and warmer clothes. One of the elements that cannot be missing during this time of year is the coat, which will accompany you wherever you go. It is also the time to start using sweaters and other knitted clothing that provide a greater feeling of warmth.

Knitted clothing is the favorite of more than one with the arrival of the cold. Therefore, if you want this clothing to last a long time, you must take care of it properly. In order for your clothing to last longer and not be damaged by washing, you must follow a series of basic recommendations.

Recommendations to take care of your knitwear



1. Fold your jumpers, don’t hang them on hangers. In order for these garments to retain their shape, you should avoid hanging them on hangers, this type of garment will deform and will not remain the same. Therefore, when you wash these items of clothing and want them to dry, you should place them on a clean towel. When they have dried you must fold and store.

2. Do not overwash these types of garments in the washing machine. With each wash the fabric is damaged and deformed. Therefore, it is recommended not to wash these garments excessively.

3. Clean these clothes by hand. Knitwear lasts much longer if you wash it with water and by hand. Therefore, it is preferable to wash by hand and avoid the washing machine, since spinning can cause it to shrink. When you wring out the jumpers, don’t twist them too much so they don’t get ruined.

4. Remove the balls. That a sweater has many balls means that you like it a lot and that you use it regularly. To make these balls disappear you can use a lint remover and your sweater will look like new.

5. Avoid moths. These types of garments are the favorite of moths, place them in your drawers while washing and make sure you always keep these garments clean. Avoid storing your knitwear in areas where a lot of dust accumulates, such as under the bed.

In case you do not know how to clean this type of garment, it is best to go to a dry cleaner and have them take care of your sweaters.