Today is November 1 and the World Cup starts in 19 days. It takes some getting used to, but that’s what you get when it’s organized by a country where it’s over 50 degrees in the summer. Then you really throw everything upside down and you just play the World Cup in the winter.

And more than enough has been said and written about that World Cup before it even started. Host country Qatar is violating human rights, facilitating slavery and above all, they bribed FIFA to get the tournament in the first place. Although Ronald de Boer passionately denies that and Ronald de Boer may know.

Anyway. Orange is also going that way and despite all the negative things, we try to keep it positive here at Autoblog. With a set of used cars, for example, with which you show – by just driving – that you support Orange.

This is the cheapest orange occasion

If you’re only buying your Orange wheeled endorsement to use during this World Cup, you’d better get a really cheap one. Then choose this Mazda 121. For 675 peak you drive a bright orange convertible and show that you stand behind our national pride (and Luuk de Jong). Plus, it’s Japanese. They don’t break, so you can easily reach the next European Championship if you want.

This one is actually only cool in orange

Some cars just have to be orange. That certainly applies to this one, it’s just the coolest color for such a car. It is, of course, the BMW 1M Coupe. A real M that was not allowed to be called M1. Something with heritage. You can have it for € 53,750. whether you least him for 874 euros per month with this provider. Is a lot of money, but you do get something nice and rare in return!

This one is nice for when you really have no shame

You shouldn’t be ashamed of yourself if you drive an orange car to cheer on your national football team, but hey, it happens more than you think. That’s why here the ultimate expression of ‘fuck you ness’ that we could find. We could waste a lot of words on it, but the picture says it all…

This one should definitely be in orange too

Like the BMW 1M Coupé, there are even more cars that you absolutely must have in orange. Indeed, we are talking about the Ford Focus ST, in this case one from 2006. You know, the one with the wonderfully rumbling 2.5 5-cylinder turbo that you also encountered in various Volvos. So with 225 horsepower. He is really at his best in an orange jacket. Whose deed!

One more then, for the environmentally conscious supporter

And because we don’t think that football supporters only smoke tobacco and drive an old Opel with a diesel engine, we have also found a bit of environmental awareness for you. Right, an orange Tesla Model 3. And the nice thing about this one is, you drive exactly like 99% of today’s lease slave, but still different. And you support and Louis van Gaal along. Win win, right?

Plenty of choice, even if you support Orange

So you see, there is plenty of choice if you want to make a driving statement for Orange. Stronger, There are many more on Marktplaats! So that everyone can show in their own way that they are PROUD of our country and will CHEER when Louis personally shoots us to the final.

And if you don’t like football, these are nice cars in their own right.

However?

