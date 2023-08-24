With these goals, Palmeiras passes Pereira in the Copa Libertadores

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Deportivo Pereira vs. palmeiras
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
The Brazilians took advantage of a weak first half by the Colombian team.
Deportivo Pereira played his worst first half in years and Palmeiras took advantage of it to go over him and thrash him 0-3, in the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals.
Palmeiras’ first goal was scored by Raphael Veiga, from a penalty, in minute 23, after a disputed action that had to be reviewed by VAR due to a foul by Jhonny Vásquez that, at first, seemed outside the area.
The 0-2 for the Brazilians also required the help of video refereeing, which ended up confirming Marcos Rocha’s goal, in the 31st minute, after an assist from Rony.
Palmeiras’ third goal was much clearer, but still, the VAR reviewed the action that ended Mayke’s goal at 34, just in case.
News in development.
SPORTS
