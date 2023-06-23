“Everything in your home that conveys the appearance of being inhabited will be very effective prudence insurance: do not lower the blinds completely, and consider installing a programmable clock that lights up the home by zones, turning lights and some electrical appliances on and off at different times. different…”. This is one of the tips offered by the Police on their website to try to deter thieves when we are not at home and, with it, it already gives a hint of what technology can do to improve home security. What if instead of a timer, smart bulbs that turn on and off at different times and rooms are used? What if the blinds are automated? What if we use an intelligent assistant to reproduce daily routines? The options are multiple and full control is on the mobile phone: thanks to it, it is possible to remotely manage all these ‘gadgets’ or schedule schedules so you don’t have to be on the lookout every day.

starting with the basics

To simulate presence at home it is not necessary to have sophisticated devices. Some as basic as a smart plug help to provide some intelligence to the devices that we already have at home: a lamp, the television, any appliance… With the benefit that for a small outlay —TP-Link Tapo 115 either Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug They could be good alternatives for less than 25 euros—, you can program it to turn on or off and even control energy consumption, among other things.

In this sense, and if what you prefer is to acquire smart devices by themselves, connected light bulbs are among the most affordable options and with the most useful features on a day-to-day basis —and not only when you go on vacation. Thus, in addition to turning them on and off remotely, they allow you to regulate the intensity of the light and even its warmth depending on the task to be carried out or the time of day (the Philips Hue White Ambiance are one of the most complete references); and some models also light up in different colors, such as the SPC Aura 1050.

More information:

Other interesting devices due to their ability to simulate presence at home would be motion sensors that turn on a light in the hall or in a garden if they detect that someone is approaching (which would give the impression that it was a person who did it). ); automatic irrigation systems also controllable that would give the feeling that the plants have not been neglected; or smart speakers like the new ones EchoPop or any of the Google Nestwhich help control everything with your voice and play music at different times of the day or recorded conversations, for example.

However, not all devices are as cheap or easy to install as the previous ones. Blind automation systems are an example of this; Of course, they are especially interesting because, according to experts, one of the aspects that thieves pay most attention to to find out if someone is at home is precisely if they remain in the same position for days. And it is that to program the operation of the blinds it is necessary, first of all, to install a motor that allows them to go up and down autonomously, such as those offered by firms such as somfy either lexman, available for different sizes, the cost of which easily exceeds 200 euros. And, from there, use a device that allows you to connect it to the Internet.

automated routines

What happens when there are several smart devices at home with the potential to simulate that we are at home? That can be used together to reproduce what happens in the house when you get up, at dusk or when you go to sleep. In this sense, smart assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri…) have a lot to say, because any of them allows you to create these types of scenes from their apps. Thus, in the morning it could be configured that at a certain time the blinds open and the radio begins to be heard; in the late afternoon the lights in the living room and the television would be turned on; And when it was time to go to sleep, the blinds would be lowered and everything would be turned off.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.