If you want to start a new car brand, you shouldn’t be afraid to burn millions before you can make a profit. In an ultimate (and successful) attempt at winning souls, early Tesla customers got free lifetime charging at the Supercharger charging stations. And the great thing is: if you buy one of these older models, you can also charge for free at Tesla.

According to the website Tesla360 applies to Model S and Model X units ordered before January 15, 2017 and delivered before April 15. For calculators that are too fast: these are also cars from, for example, 2016 or 2014. There is a small exception: if the cars have been for sale at Tesla as second-hand, the possibility of unlimited charging has been disabled.

The Teslas with which you can charge for free have this front bumper | Photo: © Mett Henry

But if a Tesla Model S or Model X has only been for sale by private individuals or independent dealers, it can charge for free at the Supercharger. Handy if you drive past such a thing to work; then you will in principle never have to pay for kWhs again. It seems that you can see via the phone app whether a car can charge for free at the Superchargers.

How expensive is such a Tesla that can charge for free?

Out of convenience, we have simply introduced ‘Free Tesla charging’ at the more well-known sales websites. There we were shown fifteen copies, the cheapest of which should only cost 24,500 euros. This has run almost 300,000 kilometers. There are some other Teslas for just under 30,000 euros with lower mileages.

Gullwing doors for when loading prices skyrocket | Photo: © TopGear

A car worth less than 25,000 euros and then never having to pay for refueling or charging again, that doesn’t sound like a bad deal. Keep in mind that the repairs can be expensive, especially if the battery breaks. Various sources report prices of around 20,000 euros for a new battery. Our advice: look for a slightly more expensive model with a battery that has already been replaced.

When does a battery fail in a Tesla?

It is not a given that the battery will fail. A German gentleman drove more than 1,700,000 kilometers (yes, almost two million) kilometers with his Tesla Model S and his current battery already lasts more than 500,000 kilometers. Others died after about 150,000 and 290,000 kilometers. If you constantly hang the car on the Supercharger, the wear can go a little faster.