11/08/2024 – 17:02

The city of Rio de Janeiro recorded the lowest temperature of 2024 on Sunday morning (11). According to the Alerta Rio System, a meteorological agency of the Rio City Hall, thermometers registered 10.3 degrees Celsius (°C) at 5:45 am, at the Alto da Boa Vista station, in the North Zone of the city.

According to the municipal agency, the passage of a polar mass was responsible for the low levels recorded this morning. These phenomena, according to Alerta Rio, are typical of the winter season, when temperatures are milder.

The lowest temperatures in the Alerta Rio System network are generally recorded at the Alto da Boa Vista station, due to its location and the physical characteristics of the region, such as altitude, which contribute to the occurrence of the lowest temperatures in this location.

For this Sunday, the weather is expected to remain stable in the city of Rio de Janeiro, with a maximum temperature of 25°C and light to moderate winds. There is no forecast of rain.

