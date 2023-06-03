Many flags, songs in which Catalonia and Spain (“puta, puta”) play the leading role and more than enough beer to brave the heat. The fans of Barcelona have found their place in the center of Eindhoven at the beginning of Saturday afternoon: in front of the hotel door from which the team will soon leave for the Philips stadium. Every now and then the hundreds of supporters have to make arrangements to let the city bus of line eleven pass.

“A great party,” say Mirreia and Marcos from Barcelona. They have been following the favorite for the Champions League final for years. The couple is a bit tired of men’s football. “In the women’s competition you can get a ticket for 20 euros, with the men that is certainly double,” says Marcos. “And there are never any problems, that also counts for us.”

Last year the couple was still in Turin, where Barcelona had to leave the cup to Olympique Lyonnais. They hope for more success against VFL Wolfsburg. “But this is a beautiful day anyway,” says Mirreia, “with the women we see much more football and less aggression and theater on the field”.

Many flags, and songs in which Catalonia and Spain play the leading role.

Sold out stadium

At a distance, Júlia and Carla from Balaguer, Spain, are watching the partying. “We already bought tickets in November. Even if Barça had been eliminated earlier, we would have had a nice day,” says Carla. To their delight, they notice that women can continue to play competitive football in Spain even after the age of sixteen. “If you didn’t belong to the top, like us, you stopped at sixteen,” says Júlia. “Now, in addition to youth teams, there are many more teams.”

An hour before the match, a long line of German, Spanish and also many Dutch fans will form from the Eindhoven center towards the stadium. For the first time, the European Cup Final was sold out with almost 35,000 spectators. “You can also see the development of women’s football in that,” says stadium director Sjors van den Boogaart when asked. “That European final was played a few years ago in stadiums with, say, 14,000 seats.”

Van den Boogaart notices little difference with that of the men in the preparation of the match. “UEFA takes a similar approach. The risk profile is low, but the approach is comparable in terms of size, media and security. I understood that this women’s final is bigger in terms of sponsorship than the men’s final of the Europa League played last week.”

More women, but also more children. We have adapted the range of catering to this

Youthful audience

You do attract a different audience, says Van den Boogaart. “More women, but also more children. We have adapted the range of catering to this.” And the fact that Bavaria, trusted by PSV, has been exchanged for the international Heineken this afternoon has nothing to do with the youthful audience. “UEFA brings its own sponsors.”

For Frauke from Kiel in northern Germany, it is especially important to watch football ‘without any problems’. The atmosphere at the top competitions is different for women. “Outside the stadium, but also on the field,” she says as she walks towards the PSV avenue with a group of friends. “I often compare it to men’s handball, which is also a big sport in Germany. A hard sport, but the referee’s decision is respected. That is no longer the case in men’s football. Very annoying.”

Dirk Meijer calls himself a proud resident of Wolfsburg, while he waits for his friend to find a place for his bicycle. “I certainly also follow the men in the Bundesliga, we are also proud of that in Wolfsburg, but I do notice that a turnaround is underway. More and more people appreciate the harmonious atmosphere in women’s football, there are also many more families in the stadium.” Many youth teams are also present among the Dutch visitors to Eindhoven. Especially Ajax women. “A gift from our sponsor,” says a player of Jong Ajax who will see Barcelona win 3-2 this afternoon.

Candidature World Cup

A problem-free football afternoon, but certainly also making a good impression on UEFA, is a priority for stadium director Van den Boogaart. “For us, this is a very nice calling card for the ambition of the Netherlands to win the World Cup for women in 2027 with Germany and Belgium. This works well for contacts with UEFA, also for PSV.”

The candidacy for the World Cup also plays a role for the municipality. Not only that the three countries win the championship, but also that the PSV stadium will play a prominent role in four years’ time. “With this final, Eindhoven shows its business card as a host city for the 2027 Women’s World Cup,” says alderman Maes van Lanschot (sport). He had to inform the council last month that the organization of the final will cost the city 170,000 euros instead of the budgeted 100,000 euros due to some setbacks.

In any case, this financial setback does not seem to affect mayor Dijsselbloem’s mood this Saturday. He arrives on his own an hour before the start of the final. “I just came from the city, what a fantastic atmosphere,” he laughs.