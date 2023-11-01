





05:03 With the ¡Qué gusto! festival, Mexican gastronomy reaches the table of the French © Héloïse Mélan

Since 2015, the ‘What a pleasure!’ festival offers the French the opportunity to discover Mexican food. This year, the state of Hidalgo is in the spotlight, with its pre-Hispanic cuisine and the use of ingredients not found anywhere else. In both France and Mexico, gastronomy occupies an important place in society. For this reason, more and more French chefs are joining this initiative and offering menus inspired by the flavors of Mexico.