With the vaccine, we can overcome the “Covid-19” pandemic, and with the vaccine the community will recover. The precautionary measures and measures alone, despite their importance, will not fulfill the requirements for a full recovery. Therefore, the UAE has worked to be at the global forefront of the rates of population vaccinations against the virus, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership that set the health of community members On top of priorities, it provided the vaccine free of charge with easy access to it anywhere, in addition to community awareness that contributed to raising turnout rates.

Any person who does not have the vaccine is at risk of infection and infection in the street, the shopping center or the work site, which leads to the continuation of the epidemic situation, and thus impedes the return to normal life in its full form; Therefore, delaying or abstaining from taking the vaccine will affect the safety of society, which calls for focusing in the coming period on vaccinating everyone to reach the acquired immunity.

The state has achieved 65.54% of the total target population vaccination, and 74.63% for those over 60 years since the launch of the fastest national campaign in the world, while the process of providing vaccines on a daily basis in all regions of the country, but we are now required to cooperate with health authorities and go to take the vaccine, In order to reduce the infection rates to zero as soon as possible, and together we contribute to ensuring the health of our family members and our colleagues at work, and alleviating the pressure on the first line of defense, which continues to make sacrifices to secure the safety of society.

