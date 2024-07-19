If you review the political models of relationship of the Democrats and Republicans toward Mexicowhat changes is only superficial: better explanation of possible solutions, but maintaining the central point of sovereignties different.

The key point of the relations bilateral is located in one of the conclusions signed by Mexico within the Binational Commission promoted by President De la Madrid and President Ronald Reagan in 1987: to change the Mexican perception regarding USAbut without that Washington in turn will adjust its suspicions about Mexico.

The Mexico-United States relations They are not based on commercial dependence, nor on physical proximity, but on strict criteria of National security opposites: Washington wants a Mexico subordinated to the geopolitical interests of the White Housewhile National Palace has set minimum criteria for endurance for values ​​of a nationalism of survivalsometimes misunderstood and sometimes well perceived.

What happened with Mexico and Trump In the short period of 2016-2021, the underground existence in the Mexican nation of a historical resentment towards the United States: The northern neighbor represents a desire for imitation in terms of economic and well-being levels, but with the maintenance of essential values ​​of nationalism that have prevented the final blow.

President Salinas de Gortari assumed that the trade agreement would help find ways to bring the two governments and the two societies closer together, freeing them from old historical resentments. Salinas gave up national security in favor of US interests, but he was waiting for reciprocity.

White House geopolitical strategist Johnny Dimitri Negroponte, who was Washington’s ambassador to Mexico during the years of the Treaty negotiations, saw this clearly in 1991 when he wrote a Memorandum to the State Department to speed up the approval of the trade agreement because, in essence, this integration would eliminate the Mexican nationalist remnants that prevented Mexico from becoming an associated economy in the Puerto Rican model.

The Trump-Vance speech celebrates the American benefits of productive integration but continues to complain that the Mexican economy has not solved its welfare problems and tens of thousands of Mexicans continue to cross the US border without complying with legal immigration requirements, with additional verification because Mexico has become the revolving door for a real invasion of people across the Mexican border.

The United States saw Mexico only as a market for thousands of products that previously reached Mexican territory through illegal smuggling, but the American production model failed to perceive the opportunities for greater integration and only focused on the beneficial space of commercial exchange, without American companies contributing to a Mexican industrial reconversion that would strengthen the declining American production plant.

These misunderstandings of the Mexican reality extended to the issue of drug trafficking: the United States only wanted to control the production and flow of drugs for the millions of American addicts, but it did not know how to manage the seizure of control of the criminal structure of drug trafficking. And now the US wants to launch missiles on drug zones in Mexican territory, but the latest DEA report recognized that two Mexican drug cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco, have control of the illegal smuggling of drugs that enter US territory, manage the distribution of products throughout the American Union and already have a significant presence in no less than the 50 states of the American Union. In this sense, it could be anticipated that it will be of no use for the US to control drug traffickers in Mexico, if cells with integral structures of the Mexican drug trade have autonomous capacity within the physical space of the United States.

Trump-Vance, like Biden-Harris, are only looking at the bilateral surface and their national security interests, and on the Mexican side there are another six years of harsh disagreements because the incoming administrations in the US have not understood that never, not even in local conservative governments, has Mexico accepted being another star of the US.

Politics for dummies: politics is almost always about total control and not about understanding.

