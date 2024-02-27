Municipal elections were scheduled to be held on October 31, but were postponed following the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

The new wave of attacks comes at a time when there are increasing indications that a new exchange deal will soon be reached that will lead to a truce in the Gaza Strip.

The American President said that he hopes the fighting will stop during the month of Ramadan, and set next Monday as the date for implementing a new truce, which was considered a surprise even to the parties to the war, as Israel and Hamas have denied reaching an agreement so far.

Qatar said that there is optimism that an agreement will soon be reached. The Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman indicated that his country is seeking to overcome any obstacles that prevent reaching an agreement between the two countries Israel and Hamas, expressing his country's hope that the two parties will be able to stop hostilities during the month of Ramadan.

Lieberman renews his attack

Opposition leader Vigdor Lieberman renewed his attack on Netanyahu, saying: “13 civilians were killed in attacks last month, and you bear responsibility for that.”

Last November, the head of the “Israel Our Home” party, Avigdor Lieberman, attacked Benjamin Netanyahu after the latter disavowed the security failure on October 7, and opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the attack.

Avigdor Lieberman said that Netanyahu “does not intend to hand over the prime ministership to anyone, and does not intend to admit that his concept has collapsed.”

He added, “We see continuous attempts on his part to place responsibility on others and try to blame them. The responsibility falls entirely on Netanyahu, first and foremost.”

But Netanyahu believes that there are no internal or external pressures that “will change Tel Aviv’s plans to destroy Hamas in the Gaza Strip.”

Netanyahu, who spoke to IDF soldiers at the Zikim base, said on Tuesday, “Israel is facing pressure to end this war before achieving all our goals.”

He added: “We would like to release more hostages, and we are ready to make great efforts to achieve this, but we will not pay any price, especially the imaginary prices set by Hamas.”

Hostage life

On the eve of the elections, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak attacked Netanyahu in an interview with Israeli Army Radio, saying, “Netanyahu is willing to risk the lives of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 if that would benefit his image.”

He added: “It is more important for Netanyahu to appear strong than to reach a deal; he is willing to risk the lives of the hostages.”

During the interview, the former Prime Minister touched on the situation in the country and the formation of the government, which, in his opinion, should resign in light of the events of October 7. He said, “We demand every member of the Knesset, every party leader, every citizen in the country, every head of an organization, all workers in high-tech, and in Youth movements and teachers' organizations to do everything they can.”

Barak added, speaking about former Prime Minister Golda Meir when she announced that she was taking responsibility and resigning from her position after the Yom Kippur War, and said: “There were elections in 1973 and Golda won. Despite her victory, she stood down after the publication of the investigation committee’s report and resigned, along with Dayan, from the government.”

“Netanyahu gang”

For his part, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that the ultimate goal of what he described as “Netanyahu's gang” is to cleanse the West Bank of Palestinians.

This came in an opinion article published in Haaretz newspaper, in which he said that “Gaza is just a step” in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s plan to cleanse the West Bank of Palestinians, empty the Al-Aqsa Mosque of Muslims, and annex the Palestinian territories to Israel.

Olmert described the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “gang.” Olmert, who served as Israel's prime minister between 2006 and 2009 before being imprisoned in a corruption case, asked: “Do we want to negotiate with the Palestinians or not? If we are not ready for that, this means that Israel will lose the patience and support of the international community.”

Olmert had said earlier, “What could give Israel some time and patience on the part of the international community is, first, to clarify that at the end of the military operation, Israel will withdraw from Gaza when it defeats Hamas. We have no choice to stay and have no interest in that, and second, to provide Israel's perception of Gaza in the post-war period, which is what the United States and the international community have repeatedly pressed Israel to do.

Olmert, who served as Israeli prime minister between 2006 and 2009 before being imprisoned in a corruption case, asked: “Do we want to negotiate with the Palestinians or not? If we are not ready for that, this means that Israel will lose the patience and support of the international community.”

opposition leader,