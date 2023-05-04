In the first fortnight of This month the 2023 tropical cyclone season officially begins and concludes until November 30, It is precisely for this reason that the authorities must undertake preventive actions such as the definition of temporary shelters to have a first response ready in the face of a contingency, which are mainly in the unions and are educational institutions in a position to protect the population that could be affected.

For this reason, once they officially announce how many meteorological phenomena could strike the Mexican Republic, the State Government, the municipality, the Mexican Army, Civil Protection may go making their plans, seeking the coordination that is essential in this type of emergency, and thus guarantee society a quick and effective response, and thus be able to minimize the possibility of a tragedy.

