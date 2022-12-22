The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “It is clear that Tokyo has embarked on the path of strengthening its military power in an unprecedented way, including having the ability to strike.”

Russia stated that such a move “will inevitably raise new security challenges and lead to an escalation of tension in the Asia-Pacific region.”

American welcome

The White House had welcomed the new Japanese plan, saying that the new defense policy would allow the “strengthening and modernization” of the military alliance between Tokyo and Washington.

Meanwhile, observers warn that opening the door to the adoption of huge military budgets around the world will contribute to fueling latent contentious files and issues, but they are flammable at any moment, as is the case of the disputed Kuril Islands archipelago between Japan and Russia.

The warnings indicate that the entry of countries such as Japan and Germany into the club of arms races will increase areas of tension and crisis, nearly 8 decades after the end of World War II, and the two countries distance themselves from the options of militarization.

Others argue that Japan has the right to reserve and strengthen its defensive and deterrent capabilities, in light of explosive international polarizations and climates, especially after the Russian-Ukrainian war, and that its new defense plan enjoys the support of its Western allies, led by the United States.

fueling conflicts

Russian researcher and expert in international relations Timur Dowidar says, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that Russia and China have been concerned for years about the escalation and competition of the Americans in East Asia, especially in the Sea of ​​Japan and the South China Sea, through the allied powers of Washington such as Japan and South Korea. This leads to destabilization of the region and fueling sensitivities, especially in traditional hotbeds of tension such as the Korean Peninsula and the Kuril Archipelago.

Thus, the situation becomes more complicated with this massive increase in the Japanese military budget, especially in light of the absence of an official peace treaty between Russia and Japan since the end of World War II, due to the dispute over the Kuril Islands, an issue that became more aggravated with the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis.

Acceleration of the Russian-Chinese rapprochement

Japan is now working to launch a new arms race in East and South Asia, which threatens Russian national security, according to observers, and Moscow will consider what is happening as a blockade against it, east and west, which will of course contribute to accelerating the Russian-Chinese rapprochement in the face of the US-Japanese axis.

In turn, the military and security expert, Dr. Muhammad Saleh Al-Harbi, said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the huge increase in military spending for Japan is unprecedented and questionable, as it now ranks third in the world, ahead of countries such as Russia and India, “and so on.” We are facing open arms races, especially between countries that have chronic and thorny contentious issues among them, as is the case with the issue of the Kuril Islands and the dispute over it between Tokyo and Moscow.

And he added that what increases the danger of the scene is that countries such as Germany and Japan, after their defeat in World War II, began again to adopt huge military budgets, which is an indication of the atmosphere of conflict between the world powers and their opposition before that war, which many fear that the crisis in relations we are witnessing. And from a Russian-Western conflict and Chinese-American tension, it will put the world on the threshold of the danger of a third world war.

Highlights of the Japanese plan

Kishida’s plan will double defense expenditures to about 2 percent of GDP over five years, and make Japan the world’s third largest military spender after the United States and China.

The plan describes China as the biggest and unprecedented strategic challenge, in addition to describing Russia as a source of concern for Japan’s national security, especially in light of its war with Ukraine.

The new amendments to the defense strategy give the Japanese forces the right to launch “counter-strikes” on countries they consider hostile, according to the following conditions:

– An inevitable threat to Japan or a friendly country that leads to a definitive threat to Japan.

– There is no other way to avoid strikes that are considered hostile.

The response should be the minimum available.

A long-standing dispute over a group of islands in the Pacific Ocean that Soviet forces seized from Japan at the end of World War Two has long cast a prominent shadow over relations between Tokyo and Moscow.

Relations have witnessed a further deterioration since the outbreak of the Ukraine war last February, and what followed with Japan joining its G7 partners in imposing sanctions against Russia.