This change in sentiment follows signs that the Egyptian government is stepping up efforts to sell or list state-owned companies, in addition to an expected recovery in the tourism sector to pre-pandemic levels.

“As far as the Egyptian economy is concerned, we expect that we have reached the peak of pessimism,” Luis Costa, head of emerging markets sovereign credit at the American Bank, said in an interview.

Costa said that Citigroup had adopted a more positive outlook “for Egyptian pound and dollar-denominated bonds in the short term” due to the easing of the country’s foreign exchange crisis and easing investor concerns about debt restructuring.

Meanwhile, derivatives traders are off bets that the Egyptian government will allow the pound to fall sharply again in the coming months, having lost half its value following a series of devaluations since March last year.

Costa stressed that any decision regarding the devaluation of the Egyptian currency may be postponed until next September, coinciding with the date of the International Monetary Fund’s review of the extent of commitment to a bailout program worth $3 billion, or a month after that date during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Marrakesh. Moroccan.

“This summer season could be an important stabilizing factor in the short term until we start getting serious reviews again in September and October,” said Costa, who is also Citigroup’s chief strategy officer for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

While the currency will likely remain “reasonably stable” in the next two months, Citigroup expects the Egyptian pound to weaken to 36 against the dollar by the end of this year, and 37 next year, according to forecasts by the London-based strategist, who said the Egyptian pound is falling. Currently in “Range Neutral Rating”.

Citigroup said that the entry of hard currency into Egypt must take place through foreign direct investment deals.

Egypt needs to attract more external financing to clear the backlog of foreign currency orders from importers and other companies.

The Egyptian pound witnessed a relative rise against the dollar in the parallel market during the past days, as the exchange rate decreased from 42 to 38 pounds per dollar.

It is noteworthy that Citigroup had ruled out last month that the Central Bank of Egypt would devalue the Egyptian pound in the near future, at least until the end of next month.