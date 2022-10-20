Crude oil prices, a major catalyst for Gulf financial markets, rose by more than $1, due to tight supplies and news that China was considering reducing the quarantine period for incoming visitors.

stock moves

The Saudi index rose 1.4 percent, supported by a 2.3 percent rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 4.6 percent jump in Riyad Bank.

Farah Murad, Senior Market Analyst at XTP MENA, said that the Saudi Stock Exchange resumed its recovery supported by the rise in oil prices, but the market may witness some price correction if crude oil prices start to decline again.

The Saudi index posted its biggest weekly gain of 4.7 percent since July.

Among other gainers, Saudi oil giant Aramco rose 0.8 percent, after a Bloomberg report said it would press ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its energy business by the end of this year or early 2023.

The Abu Dhabi Financial Market index rose by 0.6 percent, with the share of “E&” company achieving a jump of 3 percent.

The Dubai index rose 0.3 percent, supported by a 1.2 percent increase in Emirates NBD Bank, and a 5.4 percent jump in Deyaar Development Company.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt’s main index rose 1.2%, with Fawry Banking Technology and Electronic Payments rising 5.6%.