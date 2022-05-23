Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

The scholarship students represent the nucleus for achieving the state’s ambitious plans in various fields, and they enjoy the support and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, through their scholarships to acquire skills and sciences on which the knowledge economy is built, as they are “the country’s ambassadors” abroad and the effective element In building the future of the UAE, where they represent the country in the best representation abroad, which is an important role in the life of the Emirati who is keen on the reputation and progress of his country, by enrolling them in the most prestigious universities in the world, and thanks to this support, many scholarships graduated with different specializations and with distinction with honors.

Mohammed Al Habsi

beautiful comment

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Habsi, a graduate of the University of Leeds in Britain, a doctorate in materials sciences and engineering, carried with him his dreams to return the favor to this country and with the support of the wise leadership, which provided him with all means of care and support to join the most prestigious universities in the world and integrate into new societies with pioneering experiences in the world.

Al-Habsi chose exile for the sake of academic achievement and obtaining academic degrees, and despite the feeling of nostalgia for the homeland and family during the study, the university degree was the goal he sought, in order to return the favor to a leader who harnessed all psychological and moral support for students on scholarship through his permanent visits that raise the level of The morale of the students, whose words were messages urging the continuation of success and excellence in scientific disciplines.

Unlimited Support

The scholarship student from the Office of Scholarships of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Fatima Al Kaabi, who studies at Virginia Tech University in the United States, majoring in computer engineering, said: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is keen to support Emirati youth, whether in the fields of science or Art or sports, where I had the continuous support of His Highness and his encouraging words in every meeting, and this inspired me to complete my university studies in the field of engineering, and to serve the UAE in this sector in the future.

She added, “I am grateful for the continuous support of our leadership to all students who are the country’s ambassadors abroad, and who chose abroad in order to raise the name of the Emirates in all fields and various specializations.”

Al Yazia Al Shamsi

my idol

Al Yazia Mohammed Al Shamsi, a linguistics major at the University of South Korea, stressed that the support of the rational leadership does not stop with the scholarship students, as His Highness’s positions are a platform that honors each scholarship from the UAE.

She said: “His Highness urges the Emirati student to pursue scholarships, academic excellence and innovation in many fields, out of confidence and belief that the Emirati scholarship student excels and raises the name of his country to keep pace with other advanced countries in various fields such as technology, languages ​​and medicine, so that the scholarship student returns to the homeland to return the favor to his country that allowed him this the opportunity”.

She said: “As a scholarship student, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is my highest example, and whatever I say about His Highness’s right, I will not fulfill his right, because his support for scholarship students in all prestigious international universities does not stop.”

Fatima Al-Saladi

innovation

Fatima Al-Saladi – majoring in engineering and robotics and a diploma in artificial intelligence, who was awarded the title of “Ambassador of Innovation” in the United States in 2017 and the Ambassador of Sustainability in 2020, added: “The support of rational leadership is unlimited, from the beginning of the scholarship journey to its end, the leadership had a great credit for our students’ achievement At this level of education in the most prestigious foreign universities, where it did not hesitate to support even during the (pandemic) that swept the countries of the world for students, but thanks to the continued attention and care, the scholarship students were able to follow the path of (distance learning) in order to achieve success, and overcome the difficulties in that Time, to graduate batches in rare disciplines, armed with the skills and experience they acquired in the best prestigious universities in several countries.”

Ahmed Al Mutawa

Words

Ahmed Salem Al-Mutawa, a scholarship student at the University of Liverpool, specializing in mechatronics and robotics systems, pointed out that the file of the wise leadership’s keenness in the UAE to support scholarship students and students in general… is viewed at home and abroad with admiration and appreciation, because of the advice pages written by white hands. It is based on the care of our wise leadership.

Al-Mutawa says: “The most prominent thing in this is the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as we have always felt the material and moral support of His Highness through his visits and constant advice for perseverance and diligence in education, and his keenness to learn in the best universities known worldwide, and I do not forget his paternalistic words in this regard.”

He added: “Simple sentences from His Highness, but they have a profound and continuous impact in which he urges us to strive hard and not stop education, and strive to gain the best sciences with which we can serve the state after graduation and return to the homeland.”

Maryam Al Mansouri

Representation of the homeland

Maryam Jassim Ibrahim Al-Mansoori from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on scholarship at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, majoring in Politics and International Relations, said: “We pledge our leadership to make efforts and represent the UAE well. The support received is the biggest motivator for us to academic excellence first and then creativity, We are an image of the UAE abroad, and this is a great responsibility and we are obliged to preserve it, noting that our leadership is always keen on the importance of education and the development of students’ capabilities, on the grounds that the UAE’s bet is to invest in education in a way that enables students to anticipate and secure the future, following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.”

communication bridge

During the meetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with the scholarship students, His Highness always confirms that UAE students abroad are one of the bridges of communication with the peoples of the world, and they embody the authentic values, culture, customs and traditions of the UAE society and convey its identity and civilized image. to other peoples and countries.

highest marks

Our wise leadership always assures students on scholarships abroad that the state will spare no effort in providing support and all the capabilities that will help them achieve their goals and aspirations in obtaining the highest academic degrees and acquiring the skills, experiences and advanced sciences that qualify them to serve their country in various fields, each in their field of specialization.