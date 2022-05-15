Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)





His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was keen to empower Emirati women in all fields and at all levels to be an active partner in building the nation, and to participate in the most important strategic sectors such as space and clean energy, and to allow them to join the national service out of confidence in their capabilities. And thanks to this support, the UAE has been able to surpass the countries of the region and many countries of the world in empowering women and enhancing their participation in political life. .

The girls of the Emirates confirmed that the wise vision is rooted in the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who strengthened the support of the daughter of the Emirates and opened wide horizons for her to be a key partner with her brother man in various fields of national work, and she assumed the highest political, executive and legislative positions, and various leadership positions. Higher education related to strategy development and decision making.

Under the directives of His Highness, the woman was able to rise in thought, gain knowledge, participate in work and rise in status, as she achieved what she aspired to in knowledge in order to increase awareness of the past, present, future and its prospects.

construction process

Samah Al-Hajri, Director of the Department of Cooperatives and Strategic Inventory at the Ministry of Economy, said: The daughter of the UAE has won her natural role in participation and in the process of construction and development, as the wise leadership believed in the capabilities of women and the importance of their role as a partner for men in building the nation. She received the support and directives of His Highness for specific plans with clear goals for the present and the future, which is reflected in the great successes achieved by women and their active presence in the political, economic, social, security, military, cultural and other fields.

She added: “Thanks to the support, Emirati women continue the path of empowerment to occupy the highest positions in all fields, completing the state’s strategic plan that targeted women at the beginnings of the founding of the state, and at the time focused on their education and empowerment as the educator of generations and the active partner in the process of construction and development, where she held ministerial portfolios. She obtained the presidency and membership of the Federal National Council, and represented her country as an ambassador in the countries of the world, as well as her presence in the judiciary.

the National Council

Shatha Al Naqbi, a member of the Federal National Council, said: “There is no doubt that empowering women in the UAE in all fields of work has become comprehensive without exception, after the state announced that it had achieved gender balance, and all members of society had equal rights and duties, which He affirms that proper empowerment that does justice to women is removing obstacles and allowing them to express their abilities, energies and talents, and to raise their status within a framework of competitiveness, which requires them to develop their own capabilities.. That is why Emirati women have been able to achieve their goals and aspirations with merit, after That the wise leadership provided her with ways and means to exercise all her rights in all fields of work, especially the new laws and legislative amendments.. and thanks to His Highness’ directives, the daughter of the Emirates was able to stand by her brother the man to support and advance the path of success for the UAE.

golden age

Taif Al Amiri, Director of the Government Communications Department at the Ministry of Advanced Technology, pointed out that the file of supporting Emirati women is one of the most important national principles that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is keen on, as His Highness’s directives carried out work on empowering women over the past years, to occupy the highest positions in All fields.

She added: “Whoever reads about His Highness’s career, sees how, on every occasion, he praises the role of Emirati women, and always seeks to empower and support them, and this is reflected in His Highness’s affirmation of the pivotal role of women in raising righteous and aware generations, capable of dealing with and overcoming various future challenges and contributing to Building their countries.. and that women enjoy great prestige and appreciation in the UAE.. and that appreciating women is a consistent approach that we follow in the Emirates.. and that women have a great responsibility in raising children and the correct upbringing.. especially that our state cares and focuses on quality that makes the difference. among countries by preparing future generations that carry the flag, bear responsibility, participate in construction and work for the sustainability and enhancement of the gains.. In addition to His Highness’s affirmation, he continues to follow the path of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in supporting, empowering and granting women Equal opportunities, which had a great impact on its success and distinction in all fields and the consolidation of its role in building its homeland and serving its community.

Among the words of His Highness, “The role of women is essential in the renaissance of societies and changing their lives for the better. We are proud of her role as a major and active contributor to various aspects of community life in the UAE.”

And Taif Al Amiri stated: From this standpoint, we affirm that what Emirati women enjoy today is a fruit of the efforts made by the wise leadership to build the nation’s pride and achieve happiness.

to support

Engineer Maryam Al Balushi, Director of the Environment at the Civil Aviation Authority, added: “A country that embraced everyone and was a home for all, a country where rights were respected, and all the will was given to growth, a country in which women became a strengthened mother, an honorable sister, an able and creative employee and an honorable one… and under the directives of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is continuing the process of supporting the citizen and making women a pillar and a cornerstone in construction.”

march

Engineer Fatima Al Hantobi, Head of the Environmental Protection and Natural Reserves Department in Fujairah, said: Emirati women excelled in their achievements and excelled and succeeded in all fields thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” to encourage Emirati women and push them to participate. With the man in the development and development of the UAE.

She explained, “This interest was demonstrated to us by Emirati women achieving the 18th rank globally and first in the Middle East in the gender equality index, nuclear energy and entrepreneurship.

man’s partner

For her part, Fatima Al Harmoudi, a public awareness specialist, said: “Emirati women, with the support and directives of His Highness, have been able to achieve remarkable achievements in various political, military, economic, social, scientific, cultural and development fields. humanitarian, and has become a major partner for the Emirati man in all governmental and societal sectors and has a clear imprint in the process of building and giving and preserving the union’s gains.”