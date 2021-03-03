Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

With the blessing and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work, His Excellency Ahmed bin Jumah Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs and Vice President of the Foundation, inaugurated the new (updated) version of the official website of the Foundation Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Humanitarian Works to keep pace with the next phase, technically and in service, as the new site is a major step in digital transformation and electronically providing all services provided by the institution to facilitate the reviewers and beneficiaries, especially during the “Corona pandemic” and working remotely.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs and Vice President of the Foundation, affirmed that the institution’s future directions are in line with the smart management of the state, which we are keen to develop and update based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, under the direct follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Foundation.

His Excellency indicated that the new website of the corporation on the Internet in its new look is characterized by its innovative modern designs and its distance from complexity, and its focus on ease of use and adding more flexibility to the steps that the website visitor needs to access the information he is looking for, in addition to highlighting the basic services of priority that it provides. The institution is on the home page, and enables the customer to interact directly within very simple procedures with modern specifications and global competition, simulating the latest findings of the digital revolution in the field of programming, design and management of websites.

Ahmed Jumaa Al Zaabi during the launch of the new website of the “Khalifa Humanitarian Foundation” (from the source)

For his part, Mohammed Haji Al Khoury, Director General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said: The redesign of the website and adding more services to it according to the best international standards and linking it with the UAE PASS “digital identity” comes within the framework of the Foundation’s endeavor to make the website a platform An important humanitarian in the communication process and through it provides its services to the public, to be the main official reference that the public, interested and media professionals can resort to in order to obtain reliable and accurate information and achieve excellence in the services we provide, and to continue leadership in performance and development in various aspects, in line with the rational leadership approach and embody Its directives in achieving electronic and smart transformation, providing advanced services and making them accessible at all times and from anywhere with ease.

It should be noted that the site is characterized by many of the modern characteristics of a high-performance content management system and an interactive system for the materials offered to visitors to cover all services. Information, services and access maps have been added to the halls of “Al Bayt Mitwahid” and centers for selling subsidized goods in the northern regions, in addition to many innovative features. Such as the interactive map of projects and the interactive annual report, and it provides forms for services electronically, and the best tabulation methods have been used to make the site more flexible and streamlined to ensure easy navigation, and the new site is compatible with all modern browsers and smart mobile phones, and the site is available in Arabic and English, with updated content On a daily basis, to provide comprehensive information on its future projects and activities on the one hand, and to provide the public with adequate knowledge of all its services and procedures for obtaining them.