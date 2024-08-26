With the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre inaugurated the veterinary quarantine at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

The veterinary quarantine extends over an area of ​​32,700 square metres, and aims to enhance the food and biosecurity system, protect human and animal health, ensure food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and support the UAE’s efforts to achieve global leadership in the field of food security.

The veterinary quarantine contributes to stimulating live animal trade, supporting livestock imports, increasing re-export opportunities, and attracting local and international companies operating in the field of live animal trade and meat industry, which consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and global center for importing and re-exporting live animals, and enhances the emirate’s economic position.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “As part of implementing the country’s strategic directions, the Ministry, in cooperation with all strategic partners, is working to enhance the biosecurity and food security system according to a forward-looking vision that aims to implement policies and regulatory and health regulations emanating from international standards to ensure the smooth flow of safe and quality agricultural, animal and food shipments, and to prevent the crossing of epidemic and infectious animal diseases into the country’s borders, through a package of control and inspection procedures for shipments arriving through approved border crossings.”

He added: “The veterinary quarantine at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi is a facility for diversifying import sources and supporting supply chains, which are essential pillars in enhancing food security and ensuring its sustainability.”

Saeed Al Bahri Al Ameri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “Investment in the veterinary quarantine reflects the wise leadership’s commitment to achieving global leadership in food security, community safety and well-being, and enhancing quality of life. Through it, we reduce the risks associated with diseases common to humans and animals by early detection of diseases in imported animals and preventing their entry into the country.”

“We are pleased to partner with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to develop and secure a more sustainable food supply chain. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to ensuring sustainable food security in the UAE. The veterinary quarantine facility, which was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, represents an advanced solution to ensure the sustainability of the livestock supply chain and address current and future challenges in the region,” he added.

He explained: “The veterinary quarantine at Khalifa Port was designed and built according to the best international practices and designs in the field of veterinary quarantines, to include a veterinary laboratory unit equipped with the latest devices and equipment that will be operated by the best specialized cadres.”

He added: “The standard procedures of the country of origin will be applied to animals arriving through the quarantine to ensure that they are free from diseases and their causes in accordance with the applicable legislation. This will lead to a reduction in the percentage of shipments rejected for not meeting health requirements, which will facilitate the trade of live animals and attract companies working in the field.”

His Excellency stressed the importance of the effective role played by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre in supervising the implementation of the veterinary quarantine project, saying: “We aspire to achieve an operational capacity for the quarantine exceeding one million heads of livestock annually.”

“This partnership embodies our unwavering commitment to strategic partnerships, and the successful completion of the Khalifa Port veterinary quarantine project is a testament to our continued focus on seamless project execution, innovation and resilience, and our pivotal role in reshaping Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure landscape for a prosperous and sustainable future,” said Eng. Maisarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting General Manager of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “The ongoing expansion of Khalifa Port contributes to consolidating our position as one of the most important tributaries of trade, industry and logistics services in the region. Through technical teams, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and Abu Dhabi Ports Group coordinated to design and implement the project according to the best international specifications. The quarantine is expected to play a major role in ensuring local and regional food security through its infrastructure that meets the needs of customers.”

He added: “In order to keep pace with the growing regional and global challenges, our group always seeks to find appropriate solutions for everyone.”