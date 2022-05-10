Aden (agencies)

The activity of smuggling and drug trafficking in Yemen escalated to unlimited levels, with the coup of the terrorist Houthi militia and its control over the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.

And local media reported what security sources revealed that the Houthi militia is now running multiple networks for smuggling and trafficking of drugs to Yemen and neighboring countries, with the help of mafia networks affiliated with the terrorist Hezbollah militia.

Marib Press quoted security sources as saying that since its takeover of Sanaa, the Houthi militia has dominated the contraband trade of all kinds, and subjected all local smugglers to its authority, taking advantage of its control over the security and military services.

The sources said that the Houthis released dozens of detainees for smuggling or promoting and selling drugs, on condition that they work for the group, adding that after their release they received money and facilities to restore their activities in the contraband trade.

In September 2016, the Houthis released drug dealers, including 82 prisoners from the central prison in Sanaa, most of whom are drug dealers, and 4 drug dealers who were released from the central prison in Hajjah Governorate.

Security sources revealed that the Houthi militia arrested a number of hashish dealers in Saada who were working within smuggling networks in order to contain them to work under its command.

After bringing the country’s professional drug dealers under its control, the Houthi militia rehabilitated its followers, in cooperation with the terrorist Hezbollah militia, to cover its plans to double revenue by reviving the drug trade.

According to security information and documents, the Yemeni security services and the joint naval forces seized about 78 drug shipments while smuggling them to Yemen during the period between September 2016 and April 2022.

And the year 2018 witnessed the seizure of 17 shipments, while 22 shipments were seized in 2019, 19 shipments during 2020, 8 shipments in 2021, and three shipments during the first quarter of this year 2022.

According to the information, all of them were seized inside Yemeni territory except for 12 shipments that were seized off the coast of Yemen since July 2020, and they were either within arms shipments or independent on boats or smuggling ships.

Over the past year, about 5 tons of drugs were seized and destroyed with the participation of the competent authorities.

Smuggling activity spread in an intense and unprecedented manner in the history of Yemen, and the smuggled shipments included huge quantities of drugs, some of them in tons, that were smuggled through main roads and secondary smuggling routes inside Yemen, while most of them entered through the ports and coasts of Hodeidah.

On the way drugs reach Yemen, the security and military sources explained that they are smuggled mainly through the shores of Hodeidah and its three ports, which are under the control of the Houthis, and are not subject to any inspections or oversight.