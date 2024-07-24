Under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority launched the “Agriculture and Food Security Data for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi” platform.

It is a strategic tool to support decision-making on food security and agriculture issues in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The platform provides an electronic portal with accurate and comprehensive information on various aspects of the agricultural and food sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from agricultural production, all the way to distribution and consumption.

The platform enables the analysis of updated data to extract reports that help policymakers make decisions that contribute to improving the efficiency of policies and programmes related to food security, developing a sustainable, flexible and integrated food system that meets the needs of the emirate, and enhancing emergency response to contain any threats or risks that may face food and vital security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said: “The launch of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Data Platform is an important step towards enhancing innovation in the field of food security. It is an advanced digital platform that provides access to reliable data, which contributes to supporting policymakers and researchers in developing innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the agricultural and food sector in the emirate.”

He added: “We highly appreciate the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this important initiative. This support embodies the insightful vision of a wise leadership that understands the importance of food security in achieving stability and prosperity, within the framework of the Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to harnessing all resources and capabilities to ensure the provision of safe and sustainable food for all residents of the emirate.” His Excellency confirmed that the platform was developed in cooperation with strategic partners from the public and private sectors, and was fed with data from 16 strategic partners of the Authority, as this cooperation enables the provision of comprehensive data for the agricultural and food sector in accordance with best practices in data management and governance.

He pointed out that the (Agriculture and Food Security Data) platform aims to support the achievement of the Authority’s priorities aimed at ensuring food abundance and safety, and enabling sustainable agricultural development in the emirate by developing a sustainable, flexible and integrated food system, supported by a rapid response system to effectively contain threats and risks to food and biosecurity, which serves to enhance the competitiveness of the local product. The platform monitors the status of local, regional and global food security through a comprehensive and integrated dashboard covering more than 180 indicators, and supports flexible response to emergencies related to food, animal diseases and agricultural pests, which enables early intervention to prevent supply chain disruptions, readiness for any potential risks, and developing the necessary scenarios and plans to deal with crises and food emergencies. The platform monitors all data related to agriculture, food and food security, such as local agricultural production data, both plant and animal, trade, investment and future production data, strategic food stock levels, in addition to food loss and waste rates across the value chain. It also monitors data on the health status of livestock and plant wealth, pest control and response programs, vaccination programs against animal and common diseases, investment data and expected investment opportunities and immediate updates of that data. It provides more than 150 panels to display this data, analytical reports, and future forecasts, which help in proper planning and confronting food and biosecurity threats, according to executable outputs and visions.

The platform also provides scientific forecasts on production and consumption, and supply and demand expectations for food commodities, ensuring an accurate analysis of self-sufficiency levels by monitoring the ratio of local production compared to consumption volume, the adequacy of the strategic reserve of food commodities, analyzing price trends for local and global commodities and products, and food import dependency rates for each food item. The platform includes a system for alerting against local, regional and global risks and threats, ensuring scenarios for dealing with normal conditions, and other scenarios for emergencies and crises, as alerts are activated upon changes in global or local prices of basic food commodities, and are also activated upon changes in production levels, whether up or down, in addition to alerts on weather and diseases that affect the availability of local or global supplies, and the ability to track biosecurity threats and environmental data, and other data that supports decision-making in the agricultural and food sector in Abu Dhabi.