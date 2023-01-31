The success of ChatGPT has prompted many sectors to evaluate the impact that the advances in Artificial Intelligence technology will have in the coming years, both in terms of how it can be successfully exploited and in cases where it could replace humans.

Formula 1 does not escape this situation: teams already use AI in a wide range of activities, including car configuration, development and resource deployment.

Artificial intelligence is also playing its part in race strategy planning and this has opened up a debate on whether or not robots will completely take over the pit wall.

After a 2022 season that once again demonstrated how crucial strategy is to victory in F1 and how much can be lost if the strategy is wrong, it is clear what the appeal of a successful AI model could be.

After all, it shouldn’t have any problems under pressure. In theory, he should provide the right answers based on the evaluation of a much larger set of data than a human being could ever examine, and he should never have to worry about what the press writes about him the next day.

But what seems simple in practice is much more difficult to accomplish in the real world.

The opportunities and challenges are something McLaren has understood very well thanks to recent developments to improve its strategy and software.

McLaren Shadow Esports team

Interestingly, the work the Woking-based team has undertaken with technical partner Splunk for its Esports team has allowed them to start experimenting a bit more with new strategic ideas and the potential use of AI.

Since joining McLaren in early 2020, Splunk has helped the team by providing software that can search, monitor and analyze car-generated data across various aspects of race operations.

One area where it has excelled is in simulation systems, in particular by providing live tools, such as the famous race track, now essential for understanding the pace of a Grand Prix and spotting the best pit calls to win.

Last year, when the McLaren Shadow Esports team stepped up its efforts to win the F1 Esports Series, Splunk adapted a version of its F1 strategy tools to help.

And it was precisely the ability to have immediate access to the kind of data and software that the team receives on the pit wall during F1 races, such as tire degradation analysis and undercut/overcut predictions, that proved to be fundamental for his ambitions.

Lucas Blakeley won the championship for the first time and he wasn’t ashamed to say that Splunk strategy software was so important to his success.

“The extra layer of depth we got from Splunk, and I’ll keep repeating it, is one of the coolest things we’ve been able to use,” he said.

“It gave us an extra layer and perspective. One more string to our bow, if you will.”

From McLaren’s point of view, the value has always been clear. As Ed Green, head of commercial technology at McLaren Racing explains: “It was a real breakthrough. I think it was instrumental in achieving the number of victories we have achieved, up to the championship”.

As the Splunk system became a key part of the esports team, it paved the way for some experiments to try new things, which would not have been possible in the environment of a normal Grand Prix weekend.

James Hodge, GVP and Chief Strategy Advisor at Splunk, said: “There’s more you can do with esports, in terms of rapid development.”

“The stakes are very different. If you touch something in real F1, you touch a near-cristic system. If an F1 car doesn’t get telemetry from the McLaren garage, it can’t fire its engine.”

“On the esports side, the implications are minor: if you don’t get the telemetry and it doesn’t work, you know Lucas can still drive.”

“Plus there’s less complexity. You don’t move a computer plant to 20 or more different locations around the world.”

“So it’s possible to try things out quicker. We’ve been able to try things out on the game side that would have taken a year to put into production on the real side, just because there’s a big team that needs to change the way they work to fit the new analytic dashboard”.

Lucas Blakeley, McLaren Shadow Esports team

Green added, “Splunk allows us to iterate really, really fast, without needing a room full of super experts.”

And I think the speed at which we’re developing with Splunk partly carries over to the F1 team. They see a little bit of what we’re doing and they’re like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty fast.'”

The possibility of experimenting so much on the Esports side, with car performance parameters so similar to those of the real world, has inevitably paved the way for the role that artificial intelligence can play in strategic choices.

Green cites the computer program AlphaGo, developed by Google subsidiary DeepMind, which was able to beat a human in the game Go, as an example of how the right kind of AI can outrun the human brain.

“It’s interesting what happened in the Go game,” he said. “How far can we push things like this in sport?

“It could be a real inspiration, and on a personal level, I think I would like to see an AI-driven strategy one day.”

For now, Splunk believes the technology is only at the stage where it can help with the decision-making process, rather than making the final decision itself.

“What we’re doing is assessing the likelihood of someone stopping based on their performance,” Hodge added.

“You can start to see a degradation in the lap times, so this will probably be their pit window. And this is the stage we’re in: we’re not quite at the ‘let me race and predict everything’ point yet. But we’re certainly contributing to the decision-making process”.

Green agrees that letting AI handle the entire strategy isn’t realistic right now.

“Have we gotten to this point today? No. Do I think the AI ​​will ever decide when to enter the pit? Well, there are moments where you know it’s time to stop, because there’s that dotted yellow line [sulla traccia di gara] which shows us the box window”.

“But there are so many parameters. There are 20 riders on the grid, there are all different variations, there are people’s driving styles, and people don’t perform and behave as sometimes you expect.”

Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO on the McLaren pit wall gantry

“The riders are very good, but they will change the way they race, there’s an element of competition. So I think we need to better understand all the parameters we can gather, to really understand them.”

“What if the AI ​​tells you you’re winning the race but with four laps to go we’re going to change tyres, would you trust it enough to follow it? Who knows? But I don’t think we’re there yet.”

There is also another critical factor at play: for entertainment purposes, F1 must remain more of a sport than a full technical exercise.

This is why drivers have to drive the car “alone and unaided” and the use of automatic systems to assist them has been consistently limited.

Perhaps such restrictions need to apply to pit wall decisions as well, because part of the appeal of F1 teamwork is that sometimes men get it wrong, and that helps make things unpredictable.

As Hodge said: “When I play racing video games, I’m not very good at it, but I’m happy.”

“If it’s an AI to race against, you’re never quite satisfied. There’s not that drama, because I beat a computer.”

“I find it much more fun to compete against 19 other people I don’t know, because there’s a human element. There’s a sport behind it.”

“That’s why I don’t think we will ever achieve full AI. It’s one of the reasons why Lando is still needed in F1 [Norris] or Oscars [Piastri] to press the buttons [sul volante e i pedali]”.

“It still takes the sporting elements and some skill to bring the drama, theatrics or heroes and villains to life.”

And what does ChatGPT think? We asked him if he could write code for an F1 race strategy plan.

The answer was: “Unfortunately, writing code for a Formula 1 race strategy would be a complex task, as it involves various factors such as weather conditions, track conditions, tire choice, car performance, competition, etc.”

Sounds like a no.