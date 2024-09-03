Beneficiaries expressed to “Emarat Al Youm” their happiness with the grace period granted by the UAE government to amend the status of residency violators, describing the measure as a “humanitarian initiative” that saved them and their families from anxiety and restored their sense of stability.

Private sector establishment owners considered the initiative to settle the status of residency violators a positive step that contributes to the stability of the labor market and reflects the UAE’s commitment to providing new opportunities for workers to improve their legal and living conditions.

In turn, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the provision of special services and exemptions from fines for two violations, with the aim of encouraging violating workers to take advantage of the grace period and settle their status.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security launched a campaign to exempt violators of foreign entry and residency regulations from fines, in implementation of the decision to grant a grace period to settle the status of violators of the residency system in the UAE, while exempting them from financial fines due from the first of September for a period of two months.

“I lived illegally for more than two years, and my life was very difficult,” said Y.A.A., an Egyptian electrician.

“I suffered from stress, psychological instability, and constant anxiety, which greatly affected my health and life in general, especially since I entered a kind of isolation and was unable to engage in society or communicate freely with others. But after these decisions, I was able to settle my situation, and today I feel very comfortable because I will work legally,” he added.

(A.D.), a Pakistani construction worker, confirmed that amending his legal status would allow him to rebuild his life in the UAE without worry.

“My illegal residency status prevented me from accessing stable job opportunities, as I was working in informal jobs, for low wages, without any legal protection or social insurance, which reduced the chances of improving my financial situation and securing my future,” he said, adding that things have become much better, and that he now feels reassured that he can send money to his family in his country without fear.

His colleague (N.M.), an Indian construction worker, explained: “I had difficulty accessing healthcare and basic services because of my illegal status. I could not benefit from any insurance coverage or go to hospitals, which increased my suffering.”

(M.A.), a Syrian refrigeration and air conditioning technician, said that the failure to renew his residency and that of the rest of his family members caused them great suffering and instability, and created problems that he had not anticipated, such as enrolling in schools and the lack of health insurance.

His son (A.M.) said that he was afraid of losing any future opportunity to work and settle in the UAE, as a result of violating the residency and labor laws, which his father had tried hard to settle, but the accumulation of fines for the violation, the increasing living burdens, and anxiety were all factors that prevented them from doing so. He confirmed that he had dreamed of the day when their situations and violations would be settled so that they could obtain legal residency in the country, which is what actually happened.

M.K., a Filipino woman who works in a beauty center, said she was facing financial difficulties due to violating residency laws, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity provided by the UAE government to amend her status and renew her residency.

“I was worried about the big fines, but thanks to the initiative, I got a new residency, and it helped me stabilize my life,” she said.

Employers also welcomed the decision to amend the status of residency violators, noting that it is a positive step that contributes to the stability of the labor market and improves the relationship between workers and employers.

They agreed that the importance of the decision to amend the status of violators does not lie only in the organizational aspect, but rather reflects the government’s humanitarian commitment to improving the work environment and providing new opportunities for workers to improve their legal and living conditions.

“The decision contributes significantly to regulating the labor market and gives workers the opportunity to correct their status,” said Nasser Al Ahmed, a managing partner in a construction company. “We can now employ the workers we need without worrying about their legal status, and this greatly reduces our burdens.”

Fatima Al Hosani, owner of a home services company, stressed that the decision enhances business stability, especially in light of the difficulty of employing or retaining illegal workers, for fear of fines or legal problems, noting that the UAE government has given workers wishing to work in Al Noor a real opportunity to correct their situation and continue working in a legal and safe manner.

Khaled Ali, a manager of a logistics company, stressed the economic benefits of the decision.

“It not only protects workers’ rights, but also helps companies improve their operational efficiency. Workers who were working illegally are now able to work freely and give their best, which boosts productivity,” he said.

Ahmed Al-Jabri, a restaurant owner, focused on the humanitarian dimension of the decision.

He stated that “it reflects the UAE’s commitment to human rights, and gives a second chance to workers who may have found themselves in a disadvantageous situation due to circumstances beyond their control. We can now help these workers improve their lives by giving them the opportunity to work legally.”

Exemptions upon “settlement of status”

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on violators to take advantage of the grace period to settle their status during the period from September 1 to October 30, adding that it provides services and exemptions from fines to encourage violating workers to settle their status.

The ministry explained, in a series of posts broadcast on its official social media pages, that it provides a number of services during the period for settling the status of violators, including “renewing work permits,” “filing a complaint of absence from work,” “issuing work permits,” and “cancelling work permits.”

It stated that it also provides exemptions during the period for settling the status of violators, in two violations, the first is “the violation of not providing the ministry with the employment contract,” and the second is “the violation of not renewing the work permit,” noting that the channels for obtaining its services during the period for settling the status of violators include the ministry’s digital system, available through the ministry’s website mohre.gov.ae, the ministry’s MOHRE application, business services offices, in addition to offices for recruiting domestic workers.