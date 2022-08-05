Among the stars whose contracts expire this summer, we have chosen the most prominent 8 “Superstar” players available for free next summer, who will represent a strong addition to any club that decides to sign them.

Spain’s Isco (30 years old)

Once, Isco was Spain’s biggest talent, but injuries and a lack of confidence kept him on the bench in Madrid. One last chance to be given to Isco in Europe, it may be outside Spain.

Uruguayan Edinson Cavani (35 years old)

Like his compatriot Suarez, Cavani is looking for one last experience in Europe, especially as the veteran striker has proven that he can threaten opponents’ goal during his short spell with Manchester United.

Brazilian Marcelo (34 years old)

Florentino Perez refused to renew Real Madrid legend Marcelo, so it was time to leave. Marcelo’s loyalty to Madrid may push him to return to his country, Brazil, and avoid playing for another club in Europe.

Spain’s Diego Costa (33 years old)

Diego Costa had a market value of 60 million euros, only 4 years ago, but now, the clubs do not want him for free.

The Spanish “naughty”, of Brazilian origin, was abandoned by his Brazilian club, Atlético Mineiro, and became available for free, but his problems outside the stadium kept the clubs away from him.

Belgian Dres Mertens (35 years old)

The brilliant Belgian winger ended his long adventure with Italy’s Napoli and became available for free. His long experience in European football may open the door to a new adventure with middle-class European clubs.

The most prominent offer in front of him now is from Galatasaray, the giant of the Turkish League.

Spain’s Juan Mata (34 years old)

The Spanish playmaker was a star in Chelsea one day, but his move to Manchester United years ago ended his career as a key player, as he became trapped on the bench.

We may see Mata on a final adventure in Spain, or in one of England’s small clubs, where Leeds United have expressed a desire to sign him.

French Hatem Ben Arfa (35 years old)

The talented French star is famous for his exceptional skills, as well as his lack of discipline, which may make the idea of ​​contracting him difficult now.

Algerian Sofiane Feghouli (32 years old)

Algerian star Sofiane Feghouli has expired his contract with Turkish Galatasaray, and has become a free player. The news indicates that he may stay in Turkey, and move to rival Besiktas.