In the tournament hosted by Cameroon, 24 teams compete in 6 groups, each comprising 4 teams, and the first and second places in the six groups qualify for the round of 16, in addition to the best 4 third-placed teams..

With the presence of 7 Arab teams, “Sky News Arabia” monitors the scenarios that qualify these teams for the round of 16..

Morocco and Comoros

The Moroccan team qualified officially after achieving the full mark in the previous two matches, as it defeated Ghana and Comoros.

The “Atlas Lions” will meet the Gabonese team in the last round of this round, in order to decide the lead, while Gabon is looking for a victory that guarantees official qualification for the final price..

On the other hand, the Comoros national team (has not scored any point) is facing a difficult task against Ghana, as the Arab team does not have an alternative to winning in order to compete for promotion in the best thirds, while Ghana has one point, which makes the meeting “not divisible by two”.

Egypt and Sudan

The Egyptian team is preparing to face its Sudanese counterpart, in the group competitions, which the Nigerian team won the lead, after defeating the “Pharaohs” and Sudan, to be its last confrontation against Guinea Bissau.

The Egyptian team has 3 points, while the Sudanese have one point.

The victory of the Egyptians guarantees their official qualification as runner-up to the group, apart from the result of the Nigeria-Guinea-Bissau match, while Sudan will officially bid farewell to the tournament..

The tie between the two Arab teams will be in favor of the “Pharaohs”, as they will reach the fourth point, which guarantees qualification to the round of 16, while the Sudan trip will end in the championship by a large percentage..

As for Sudan’s victory, it will raise its points tally to 4, and will increase its chances of qualifying as a runner-up in the group or among the best of the thirds, while the “Pharaohs” will wait for Nigeria to beat Guinea-Bissau in order to compete for promotion among the best thirds..

Tunisia and Mauritania

The Tunisian national team is preparing to face Gambia, after reviving its hopes of qualifying again, after beating Mauritania by 4-0..

The Gambia and Mali teams share the top spot in this group with 4 points each, while Tunisia is third with 3 points, and the Mauritanian team comes fourth without any points..

Tunisia’s victory over Gambia guarantees its official qualification for the next round of the African Championship, whether as leader or runner-up, while the tie enters the Tunisians in the “game of accounts”, while waiting for the result of the confrontation of Mali and Mauritania, in order to occupy second place or qualify among the best thirds..

In the event of Tunisia’s defeat, the “Carthage Eagles” will wait for a gift from the Malian team, in order to compete for the place among the best thirds and escape from the game of accounts in the group.

The Mauritanian national team has a completely difficult task to advance to the next round, as it has no alternative to winning a big result over Mali, in order to compete for promotion among the best thirds..

Algeria

After the disastrous start for the African champion, Algeria, the “Desert Warriors” have no alternative to beating Côte d’Ivoire in the most prominent meeting of the third round of the group stage in the tournament.

Côte d’Ivoire leads the group with 4 points, while Equatorial Guinea is in second place with three points, and in third place, Sierra Leone comes with two points, and Algeria is bottom of the group with one point..

The victory over “The Elephants” will guarantee the Algerian team qualification to the final price, as it will raise its score to 4 points, ahead of its Ivorian counterpart by a difference in direct confrontations..

In that case, you will go The lead goes to Sierra Leone or Equatorial Guinea, in case one wins over the other.

In the event that Algeria wins and Equatorial Guinea draws, the teams of Algeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea will be equal with 4 points, and the conflict for the top will be decided based on the matches that brought them together, away from Sierra Leone..

In the event of a tie, this will mean the exit of the Algerian team from the tournament, as this result keeps it in fourth and last place with two points, in the event that Sierra Leone wins or draws with Equatorial Guinea..

Even if Sierra Leone is defeated by a big score, and Algeria reaches third place, it will not qualify for the final price within the best thirds by a large percentage, especially since 3 thirds have already reached 3 points before the start of the third round, while only 4 teams qualify..