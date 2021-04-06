The hashtag # Make_in_Emirates has re-emerged on the list of the most discussed and interactive topics on the social networking site “Twitter”, with more than 42 million views worldwide, according to the “Emirates Trend” page.

Tweeters launched, on March 22, the tag # Make_Emirates, on Twitter, following the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the country’s industrial strategy Operation 300Bn, which aims to raise the contribution of the industrial sector. From 133 to 300 billion dirhams over the next 10 years.

The #Make_In_Emirates hashtag re-issued after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid confirmed yesterday that the national economy is fine, with assets of more than 3000 billion dirhams in state banks.

The tweeters, through the tag, expressed feelings of enthusiasm and pride towards this strategy, through which the UAE will assume global leadership positions in the field of industry, and many of them conveyed the phrase of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid when he said: “We welcome everyone to make their dream in the UAE. … we welcome their future with us in the future country. “

Tweeters pointed out that the new strategy would be an open invitation to invest in the UAE from different parts of the world. One of them said: “The new strategy is an open invitation to investors, innovators and developers from within the country and from around the world to invest in the industrial sector in the UAE .. Very happy with that.”

Tweeters emphasized that the UAE has an ideal work environment and an exceptional infrastructure, which makes it a destination for all investors around the world. A destination for everyone who wants to invest successfully from around the world. “

For their part, Twitter users said that the Emirati ambition does not stop and that the credit goes to its leaders and rulers. One of them said: “The wheel of the Emirati work does not stop … and the Emirati ambition does not stop … as long as it has leaders who weigh Bourashed and Bou Khaled.”

Tweeters said that through the new strategy, the Emirati industry will live in the next stage a golden age, which will make it strengthen its global presence.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Development Bank, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, reviewed yesterday the axes of the strategy and its objectives, explaining that it is launched through the bank’s role as a main engine for the development of the national economy, as it provides a network of support for the industrial sector, including It is consistent with the objectives and outputs of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology strategy (2021-2031).





