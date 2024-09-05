Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said via his account on the X platform: “With the start of operations at the fourth unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the UAE takes another important step in its journey towards achieving the goal of climate neutrality, and we will continue to prioritize energy security and sustainability for the good of the UAE and its people, now and in the future.”

Historic achievement

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) on Thursday announced a historic achievement for the United Arab Emirates with the commercial operation of Unit 4 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, marking the first time that all four units are fully operational.

The Barakah nuclear power plant project is one of the most successful new nuclear energy projects in the past thirty years. It is a global model in nuclear project management and a reference for all countries seeking to develop peaceful nuclear energy projects. The Barakah nuclear power plant project also confirms the UAE’s commitment to the highest standards of safety, security and transparency.

The four Barakah plants now produce 40 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, and up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs without carbon emissions, which is enough for the needs of 16 million electric cars. Thus, the plants have become the largest contributor to reducing the carbon footprint in the country and the region, as the Barakah plants reduce 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions each year, which is equivalent to removing 4.6 million cars from the roads annually.

The Barakah plants also provide significant and multiple economic returns, as natural gas consumption for energy production in Abu Dhabi has fallen to its lowest level in 13 years despite increasing demand, due to the significant contribution of the Barakah plants to the energy mix1 in Abu Dhabi.

The Barakah plants also play a key role in helping UAE companies reduce their carbon footprint, with 85 percent of the electricity in the Emirates Water and Electricity Company’s Clean Energy Certificates programme generated at the Barakah plants, which companies such as ADNOC, Emirates Global Aluminium and Emirates Steel Arkan use to produce environmentally friendly products that can be sold at competitive prices to Abu Dhabi-based companies.

The Barakah nuclear power plants have contributed to the development of a new and advanced sector in the UAE, and the promotion of local studies in nuclear sciences, in addition to providing educational and training opportunities for Emirati youth. More than 2,000 Emirati talents have participated in developing the plants so far, in addition to awarding contracts to local companies worth more than AED 22.5 billion ($6.7 billion), which has contributed to enhancing local added value.

UAE’s nuclear vision comes true

“In 2008, the UAE leadership took a measured approach by issuing a comprehensive policy for the development of peaceful nuclear energy in the UAE to advance its efforts in transitioning to clean energy sources,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation. “Now, with the commercial operation of Unit 4 at Barakah, this vision has been realized. The four Barakah units produce 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs, reinforcing the country’s leadership position in the development of peaceful nuclear energy worldwide.”

He added: “Nuclear energy is one of the sectors that attract global industries that require huge amounts of electricity.”