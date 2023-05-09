Experts note in their interview with “Sky News Arabia” that with the decline in the possibility of importing food from neighboring countries in an atmosphere of battle, a large number of them will move themselves to neighboring countries to obtain food and stability, especially Egypt and Ethiopia.

The Sudanese political analyst, Muhammad Abdullah Wad Abuk, says: “Most Sudanese families live on day-to-day living, and if the family’s shepherd does not go out to provide them with food and basic commodities, the state of poverty and lack of food commodities will increase.”

Accordingly: “Hunger has begun to strike some families with the difficulty of movement and the closure of most markets.”

Season in the wind

For his part, political analyst Wael Ali warns that “for urban residents, life will be difficult, because they are more likely to lose foodstuffs such as wheat and corn,” especially if they are grown less in villages, or become difficult to reach as a result of disturbances in transport and internal trade.

Agricultural expert, Engineer Ayman Dafa Allah, points out that the agricultural season in Sudan is in the wind, and there is no solution to save it except to stop the war that has been going on since April 15 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The crisis of agriculture is particularly evident in areas that depend on irrigation, in central, eastern and northern Sudan, and fertilizers and machinery reach them from the government agricultural bank, which is now suspended, while risks are reduced in rainy areas, which still depend on manual labor and livestock instead of machines, such as Darfur in the west. .

The ‘easiest’ choice

Regarding the options for urban residents if the conflict continues, political analyst Taher Moatasem says, “Urban residents have only one option to provide food in Sudan, which is import,” but it is already facing “big problems”; Because the borders are closed and imports need hard currency that is not available, and the movement of the economy is stalled.

As for the alternative to this option, Mutassim says that the lack of food “will lead to human migrations towards many neighboring countries.”

For his part, Wael Ali says, “City residents will go to neighboring countries, especially Egypt and Ethiopia, in order to live.”

create new crises

However, “Wad Abuk” warns that this will create new crises, explaining that “neighboring countries are already suffering from economic problems, and if new waves of displaced people head towards them, the economic and social burdens will increase on them.”

According to the United Nations, 56,000 people crossed from Sudan to Egypt in the recent crisis, while more than 12,000 crossed to Ethiopia, and 30,000 to Chad, calling on neighboring countries to absorb more refugees.