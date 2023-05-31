In anticipation of a war in the South China Sea, Taiwan continues to intensify the drone industry, in addition to importing advanced drones and technology from its ally Washington..

Taiwan prepares to receive orders for its drones by July 2023; Which reflects the superiority it has achieved in its industry.

A military expert and political analyst, commenting on Sky News Arabia, does not rule out that these aircraft will affect Beijing’s plans to impose a naval blockade on Taiwan, if it decides to invade it, enumerating the reasons, describing this weapon as a “headache in China’s head.”“.

Marches have become an effective weapon in all hotspots around the world, having demonstrated capabilities in destruction, espionage and concealment that major weapons are unable to do..

What does the Taiwanese army have?

Since the spread of a video deemed “humiliating” to Taiwan, in August 2022, of Taiwanese soldiers throwing stones at a flying Chinese drone to remove its danger; Indicating that they have nothing to deter, Taipei decided to deploy defense systems with drones, and allocated $1.5 billion for that..

At the last military exhibition in Taiwan, 8 domestically manufactured drones were shown for surveillance and precision operations.

Taiwan owns:

The Albatross aircraft is capable of monitoring missions up to 16 hours, and tracking naval ships using artificial intelligence .

The Chen Xiang suicide plane is a one-time use that targets infrastructure, individuals and gatherings .

The Cardinal 3UAVK is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft designed to monitor activities along the coast. .

The Luitring Mountain UVA, the most dangerous drone in Taiwan; Because it is equipped with a warhead capable of targeting individuals and vehicles .

American extension

In addition to local manufacturing, Washington provides Taiwan with MQ-9 drones and the aircraft MQ-9B SkyGuardianand its advantages:

High capabilities in continuous monitoring and reconnaissance .

Each can fly satellite-controlled for more than 40 hours, even in adverse weather conditions .

Supports electronic warfare, airborne early warning, and anti-submarine warfare .

Who prevails?

Crucially, military expert Jamal Al-Rifai answers that the owner of advanced technology in the manufacture of marches “will always prevail.”“.

In Al-Rifai’s words, the Taiwanese marches may constitute a “headache in China’s head”, after Taiwan’s possession of advanced technology and the development of systems capable of striking submarines underwater. What helps break the naval blockade.Al-Rifai denies the importance of marches, expecting them to become the focus of military industries:

Reduce human losses and carry out the required tasks with an accuracy of up to 90 %.

Reconnaissance, surveillance and attack simultaneously .

High capabilities in implementing electronic warfare .

Its production cost is cheap with light weight .

High capabilities to hide from radars and jamming; Which means that most air defenses are ineffective against it .

Hit targets above and below water .

Moscow and Washington were forced to develop air defense systems specifically to counter suicide marches .

Sudden gang war

The expert in international relations, Jasser Matar, believes that if the China-Taiwan war breaks out, the marches will be the center of it, especially on the part of Taiwan..

He agrees with Al-Rifai that these aircraft will help “break any naval blockade,” likening the marching war to “guerrilla warfare that relies on surprise, concealment, and escape, and China may face troubles because of the fleet that Taiwan possesses.”