Football has always been known as the struggle of Maradona and Pele. The Brazilian people consider Pele to be the best in history, while his Argentine counterpart is trying to perpetuate Maradona as the best touch of football. New tango star Lionel Messi joined the same comparison, especially after winning the World Cup.

The best pellet

Pele has achieved many things that no other player has ever approached throughout his history, to put himself in an untouchable position, but what he achieved in the World Cup tournaments in his journey with football is the greatest achievement.

• Pele won the World Cup 3 times with the Brazil national team in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and he is the only player to achieve this number in history.

• Pele is the youngest player to win the World Cup in history, as he won the 1958 World Cup at the age of seventeen.

• Pele scored 757 goals in 812 official matches, but Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo succeeded in breaking this record, followed by Lionel Messi.

• The Brazilian Federation confirmed that Pele scored 1283 goals in 1367 matches, and the International Federation of Football Associations “FIFA” approved Pele’s scoring of 1281 goals in 1366 matches, including friendly and unofficial tournaments.

• Pele scored 12 goals in only 14 World Cup matches, and in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico he scored 6 goals, setting a new record in his favorite tournament.

• Pele scored 92 “hat-tricks” in official and unofficial matches, becoming the record holder for scoring three or more goals.

• A player cannot score 100 goals in an entire calendar year, but Pele surpassed this figure in 1959 by scoring 127 goals with Santos and his country.

Game development

Pele used skills in football that did not exist before him, his dribbling style based on strength and speed, along with the rare skill that he possessed, among the things that put him on the throne of the best in the history of the game.

• Pele was known for his great endurance and played a large number of matches in the season without suffering many injuries, to succeed in providing everything he had throughout the season, and to give the fans pleasure with his dazzling style of the ball.

• Pele invented camouflaging the ball with speed, as he would launch in a direction towards the defender and then succeed with a wonderful ability to stop suddenly, change direction and pass with great skill and speed towards the goal, like a missile heading for the goal accurately.

• The skill of “Paradinha” is what Pele is most famous for, and it is the one with which he dodged most of the defenders and guards, and changed his directions in a wonderful way, and this is the method followed by Ronaldo, who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title.

• The skill of “Dribble de Vaca” was recorded in the name of Pele, as he was bypassing a large number of players by repeating camouflage with the body, with and without the ball.

• Shooting was one of the most important features of Pele, as he used to send the balls in a curved manner and with tremendous force that always deceived the guards, in the same way that Roberto Carlos scored his historic goal in France before the 1998 World Cup, as he was mimicking Pele’s style.

Pele remained the main reference for soccer players in the world, especially in Brazil. Everyone wanted to emulate his skills and style in dribbling, exploiting the body in tackles, winning doubles, and scoring by all means available.