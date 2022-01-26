Sevilla confirmed yesterday the signing of Martial, world champion with France in Russia 2018. The French winger who had lost prominence at Manchester United, along with Corona and the extensive squad that the Seville team already had, we can affirm that the Seville is a clear contender for the LaLiga title.
The Andalusian team is currently four points behind Real Madrid, the championship leader. The Whites have begun to show weaknesses and lose points against inferior teams, which shows that if the Sevillians keep up the pace, they can cause an upset. Sevilla do not have Champions, since they were eliminated in the group stage, so they will not have as much demand as Real Madrid, especially if the whites go through the round against PSG.
The signing of Martial allows Lopetegui to have another world-class player up front, who together with Ocampos give Sevilla a high level of footballing quality to a team that is already highly compensated in the rest of the lines.
On the other hand, Corona is also a very important signing, since the Mexican will bring versatility and a lot of imbalance on the wing. The player from Porto may be used as a right-handed winger, or as a winger, giving rest to the two players mentioned above and thus allowing Sevilla to be a constant danger on the wing.
Sevilla’s squad is very complete, and as soon as the players who are playing in the Africa Cup come back, it will be one of the best in the championship. Diego Carlos and Koundé make up one of the central pairings in the championship, Fernando is the fittest defensive midfielder and Rakitic is dominating the game in most goals, all this added to the signings and the return of En-Nesyri to the top of attack, make Sevilla a serious candidate for the LaLiga title.
