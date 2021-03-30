Experts boarded the massive container ship that obstructed the vital Suez Canal from Egypt and disrupted world trade for nearly a week to search for the answer to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?

As convoys of ships returned to transit the artery linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas, a canal service provider said more than 300 ships transporting from Raw oil until livestock they were still waiting their turn in a process that it will last for days.

Egyptian government officials, insurers, carriers, and others were equally expecting more details on why the skyscraper-sized Ever Given was stranded in the canal on March 23.

A tugboat hauls the huge Ever Given, this Tuesday.

When responsibilities are attributed, they are likely to continue years of litigation to recoup the costs of repairing the ship, fixing the canal, and reimbursing those who saw their cargo shipments interrupted. Since the ship belongs to a Japanese company, is operated by a Taiwanese carrier, owns the Panamanian flag, and is now detained in Egypt, the matter will quickly become an international quagmire.

“This ship is a multinational conglomerate,” said Capt. John Konrad, founder and CEO of shipping news website gcaptain.com.

Experts boarded the Ever Given while it was anchored Tuesday in the Great Bitter Lake from Egypt, just north of the place where he previously blocked the canal.

A station practitioner, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment to reporters, told The Associated Press that experts were looking for signs of breakdowns and trying to determine why the ship ended up stranded.

Konrad warned that the ship could suffer significant damage. Stuck for days in the canal, the center of the ship rose and fell with the tide, bending up and down under the tremendous weight of some 20,000 containers in its 400 meters long. On Monday, when the workers partially refloated the boat, all that pressure was transferred to the bow.

You have to check everything

“Structural integrity is the main thing. The ship was under a lot of pressure when it sagged in the channel,” Konrad said. “They have to check everything looking for cracks and, in particular, the stern rudder and propeller that is connected to the engine room. “

“And then they have to check all the mechanical equipment, test the machines, all the safety valves, all the equipment, and then determine that it is safe for him to sail by himself or with a tugboat escort to the next port, “he added.

The owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., said Tuesday that it would be participating in the investigation along with other interested parties, although it did not identify them by name. He also refused to talk about possible causes of the stranding, such as the speed of the ship and the strong winds that hit it during a sandstorm.

The container ship Ever Given, in the Suez Canal, Egypt.

He said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation. Initial reports also indicated that a blackout” it affected the ship, which the ship’s technical director denied.

The company added that the ship’s breakdowns were believed to be primarily in keel. It is not known if the ship will be repaired in Egypt or elsewhere or if it will eventually make its way to its initial destination of Rotterdam. That is a decision that must be made by the operator and not the owner of the vessel, the company said.

The stranding of the ship had halted maritime trade worth billions of dollars a day. Analysts anticipate that at least another ten days to resolve the traffic jam, although Egypt’s president said Tuesday that only three would be needed.

Losses to carriers, as well as physical damage to the ship itself, are likely to be the subject of lawsuits.

An insurance for US $ 3 billion

Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. is covered by liability insurance for some $ 3 billion through thirteen Protection and Indemnity Clubs. These clubs are not-for-profit mutual insurance companies used by the vast majority of the world’s shipping companies.

The Ever Given must now be examined to see if it can navigate.

Global law firm Clyde and Co. said the owner of the Ever Given is likely to pay the Egypt canal authority for assistance already loaned to the ship. The authority could also fine Ever Given.

“We anticipate that a detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause,” the study said. “Obviously, the cause will affect the legal responsibilities of the ship and the interests of the cargo.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi traveled to the canal-side city of Ismailia on Tuesday to praise those who liberated the ship.

The ship enters the Great Bitter Lake, after being released.

Speaking to a small group of journalists on a dock overlooking the canal, Al-Sissi sidestepped questions about the investigation and said Egypt would not interfere in an investigation that will be left to “the specialists.”

“We want to confirm to everyone that things have returned to the way they were before,” he added. He stood before a sign that read: “Welcome to the Suez Canal: The Road to Peace, Prosperity and Development in Egypt.”

On Monday, a flotilla of tugs, with the help of the tides, was able to dislodge the protruding bow of the Ever Given from the sand on the canal bank, where it had become embedded. The tugs sounded their sirens in jubilation as they guided the Ever Given through the water after days of futile efforts that had captivated the world, drawing attention and causing ridicule on social media.

The Ever Given had collided with a bank located on a single lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers north of the south entrance, near the city of Suez. This forced some ships to take the long alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope in the southern tip of Africa, a 5,000-kilometer detour that costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other expenses.

The unprecedented shutdown, which raised concerns about long delays, shortages of goods and rising costs for consumers, added to pressure on the shipping sector, already battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

