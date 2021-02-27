The match between Getafe and Valencia It is so scary that even the guts of the bravest would run away. Still it is not clear if it will be an encounter or a clash. The immediate precedents have had more of the latter than the former: kicking and stomping during the game; insults, picks and expulsions in the stoppages; tumultuous skirmishes as the finale, the Police intervening in the tunnel on the way to the changing rooms; reproaches at a press conference and, of course, recollection days later. Soccer is soccer (follow the game live on AS.com).

Only that three-word phrase is able to explain the sudden enmity between two clubs that historically always They got along well (Valencia is the club with which Getafe has closed the most signings). Supposedly, the origin of the detachment was the pique to see who pees further than Bordalás and Marcelino maintained. Or Marcelino and Bordalás, it doesn’t matter. Today there will not be that face-to-face with the absence of today’s Athletic coach, but there are still quarrels to be resolved between leading players in those fights.

The fact is that Getafe and Valencia have been balancing on the wire for some time. They share a single objective: to stay in First. There is no future. All there is a step beyond that reality gives vertigo: the descent.

Valencia breathes with more lungs than Getafe, which in a month has changed the SPA for the waiting room to enter the ICU.

Beyond the sensations, reality says that only three points separate both teams in the classification. If Getafe wins tonight, they tie 27 points with the azulones above due to the 2-2 of the first round. Yes who wins is Valencia, the trip will be the most profitable. Tranquillity It is what you breathe when you leave the hospital, because the Che have already passed theirs.

The Getafe arrives in such a hurry that he does not remember his last goal. What’s more, they haven’t shot on goal in three of their last four games. To the Valencia, beat Celta He drew a smile and would celebrate winning two games in a row for the first time in this league. His the only doubt is Gayà, that yesterday he withdrew from training and that today he would fulfill his 250th game in the league.