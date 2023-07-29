With the scooter they end up against a pole, Chiara Messutti died at the age of 20, the friend who was with her is serious

He was called Clare Messutti and she was only 20 years old, the girl who unfortunately lost her life after spending an evening in the local nightlife. She was riding her scooter, when suddenly she had an accident, which ultimately left her no way out.

They all are shocked and saddened for this grave and heartbreaking loss. She was the daughter of the city councilor Paolo Messutti and many in these hours are trying to show closeness to his family.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place atdawn on Friday 28 July, around 5 of the morning. Precisely along the provincial road 453, which leads to Orthoveroin the province of Savona.

Chiara had spent the evening out and about with her friends. After saying goodbye to everyone, together with a friend of hers, they had taken the scooter back and together they were returning to theirs housing.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, at a bus stop, the girl has lost control of his vehicle. In fact, after going off the road, she collided with a pole.

A motorist who happened to be passing in that area when he saw the scooter and the two girls on the groundlaunched the timely alarm to the rescuers.

The death of Chiara Messutti after the accident

Doctors quickly rushed to the scene. However, the 20-year-old couldn’t do anything more. They tried to revive her in vain for several minutes, but in the end they could not help but ascertain his death.

There dynamic of this serious accident is now being examined by the police. The most probable hypotheses are those of a falling asleep or crossing an animal.

The front of the scooter and the helmet of the girl upon the arrival of the agents were completely destroyed. The friend who was with her on the two-wheeler, has now been hospitalized and is in very good condition serious. Chiara leaves her two parents and her sister, everyone is heartbreaking by her sudden disappearance.