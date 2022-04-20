The Melão Woman (Renata Frisson) made the purchase of a BMW 320 Sport GP, whose valuation is around 300 thousand reais. The funkeira says that the money to purchase the car in cash came only from selling nudes through an online adult content platform.

To celebrate the achievement, Melão promised a sensual session inside the new vehicle: “I am very happy to be able to do what I like and earn money. OnlyFans for me is fun and I do it with great affection. I think it’s hot and that’s why I’m number one in Brazil. With him, I’m fulfilling several dreams. Among them, the achievement of my new car. I love doing nudes and now I’m dying to do a nude shoot inside the BMW. There are two things I love about cars and being naked.”

The singer stated that it is not the first time she has purchased a luxury car: “This is my third BMW, but the first 0 km. It’s a different feeling. I’m even happier that it’s paid off and in my name.”

