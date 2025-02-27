With the safeguard of John Paul II and in honor of a Franciscan friar: this is the Gemelli hospital where the potatoes are heals

Pope Francis (88 years) remains hospitalized and under the care of doctors of the Gemelli Hospital Since last February 14, because of bronchitis with polymicrobial infection to which the bilateral pneumonia of which has experienced a “mild” improvement, according to the statement that has made public of Vatican this Thursday.

The origins of the conclave: The strict and medieval rite that new Pope chooses

He is not the first pontiff who has to go to this hospital in Romewho has acted almost true miracles with other leaders of the Catholic Church, such as the Polish John Paul II, who entered after a failed attempt of murder in the Plaza de San Pedro in May 1981. He was shot and subjected to a six -hour operation, in which the specialists managed to save his life.

It was not the only time that John Paul II occupied the papal room, but went several times to treat pathologies of all kinds, as did Francisco. In total, the first spent more than one hundred days at the facilities of this hospital, which dared to baptize as The Vatican III. That was not the case of Benedict XVI who never had to step on it, if we stick to the official communications of the Holy See.

To the Franciscan friar Agostino Gemelli

The Gemelli University Hospital is one of the great doctors in the city of Rome. Its construction began on June 22, 1962 and was officially inaugurated on July 10, 1964. The first rooms in operation were those of surgical pathology and medical pathology, with a total of 70 hospitalization beds.





Quickly, the center was growing. Currently, it has 1575 beds, it is the second largest hospital in the transalpine country, the largest in Rome and serves both patients from the public health system and those who arrive through private assistance. It has emergencies and pediatric emergency room, in addition to having an advanced oncological radiotherapy center and another intensive care for cardiac surgery.

He owes his name to the Franciscan friar, Agostino Gemelli, a key Italian doctor and religious in the Latin eugenic movement.

Under the look of John Paul II

Why is the world aware of the Pope’s health?



In recent days, dozens of faithful have come around the Gemelli Hospital in Rome to pray for the recovery of Pope Francis. The entrance to the hospital has become an impromptu altar for all of them. The place of reference is the statue of John Paul II, which custody and safeguard the entrance. The imposing work was done by the Stefano Pieotti sculptor. It is made of marble, measures 4.6 meters and weighs 47 tons.