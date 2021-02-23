They are stars, they play for their country’s national team, they are the best paid footballers on the squad, but they have not yet established themselves in San Lorenzo. Juan Antonio Pizzi, Diego Monarriz and Mariano Soso passed, each coach tried to find a place for them in their scheme, and despite their performance, they always made noise off the field of play. And it happens now with Diego Dabove. The Romero brothers are part of the solution, but for the new coach they seem like a problem. To start them or not, that is the question. Succumb to popular pressure or play a daring chip and leave the bank again, as it happened against Colón. What decision will the head of the squad make to Central Córdoba?

There is a reality, beyond the agitation of the fans, who love Paraguayans: San Lorenzo won more games than he lost with them on the court. Together they played 32 games, with 15 wins, 4 draws and 13 losses. They scored 17 goals: Angel, who started 29 times, scored 8; Oscar, who was in the game 22 times, scored 8. In Soso’s faded cycle they were key in 11 of the 16 shouts the team hit.

Dabove chose to begin his time at the club with the Romeros on the bench. The coach wielded that it was for football reasons. However, it seemed a message indoors, where the referents look askance at the Paraguayans. The victory against Arsenal gave him the reason, but the brothers started against Liniers in the Argentine Cup and Oscar was dispatched with a double. On Monday night, there was a great football regression. And the defeat to Colón (2-0 in Santa Fe) left a concern: the coach took 70 minutes to make the changes. And when the Paraguayans entered – first Angel and then Oscar – the team played better and was dominating.

Angel played 18 minutes and touched the ball 36 times. He made 12 precise passes (80% effective). He finished off the bow once. He won 12 duels with his rivals. He moved to the left, taking advantage of the diagonal for his best profile. Oscar barely played 11 minutes. He touched the ball 28 times, but was more accurate in passing (16, 89%). He circled the center of the field, trying to connect. He completed 7 long balls.

“You make changes at the time you think is correct. Sometimes before, sometimes after. Many times what makes the changes good or not are the results, “Dabove said at the press conference, trying to relativize his delay. He added:” Both Angel and Oscar entered well. The income of the Tank (Alexander Díaz) was also positive. The game was closed and there was little depth. When you have the possibility of that replacement it is very good for the team. “

The Romeros put pressure with their hierarchy. And while indoors they point to some conflicts, from Paraguay they bench. Hernán Acuña, who discovered the brothers in the lower Cerro Porteño, said in CNN: “I am surprised by what happens to them in San Lorenzo. They came here at 16 years old and they were always obedient. They never had a conflict with their peers. It may have to do with the people around them. They are self-sufficient and many may not like them ”. With the ball at the feet they are the best option.