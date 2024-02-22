Blokker is for sale. It's the next stop in a spiral that only seems to go down. Blokker has been stuck in the sandwich between the mega online stores and Action for a decade. No one actually knows how it will get out of there. When was the last time you bought something at Blokker? “Blokker is struggling with overdue maintenance, they have invested little.”

