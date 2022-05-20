Today, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority published an introductory video on its social media platforms, explaining how to reduce electricity consumption in the summer, coinciding with the recent start of the summer heat wave, which pushes the population to rely entirely on air conditioners.

The authority called for setting air conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius, while cleaning the air conditioner filter periodically, stressing the need to use thermal insulation materials to save air conditioning consumption, because air conditioners are the most common cause of high bills during the summer.

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority also directed a set of tips on its website to rationalize electricity consumption related to lighting devices, refrigerators, electric heaters and electrical appliances, stressing the importance of replacing lighting lamps with DEL lamps because of the energy savings of more than 0.8% of these lamps. And a long operational life of up to 51 years, and these lamps are now available in many shapes, capacities and colors that correspond to all needs.

She pointed out the importance of using smart control systems (sensors or timers) that work when needed in some places, with the need to review the external lighting (car parks – fences) in terms of number, intensity of lighting, efficiency and operating time, provided that it is timed.

With regard to refrigerator devices, the authority stated the need to be careful about buying refrigerators or freezers, and to ensure that they are classified by the Emirates Authority for Standardization, and that they are at least five or four stars. Frequently opening and closing the refrigerator or freezer door, or opening the door for long periods.

The authority stressed that heaters are among the most consuming electricity, and therefore a number of instructions must be followed to reduce their consumption, including the need to adjust the heater thermostat at a temperature not exceeding 0.6 degrees Celsius, and install high-efficiency electric heaters bearing the mark Emirates quality.

She stressed the need to completely separate heaters in months of mild weather and not need to use, isolate hot water pipes to reduce the amount of heat loss, and use instantaneous heaters in places that do not need a large amount of hot water continuously.

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority called for turning off computers and TVs when not in use, and pulling the plug from the electrical outlet or closing the outlet when work is finished, noting that it is also preferable to collect and iron clothes at one time instead of ironing them in batches and operating the iron several times.



