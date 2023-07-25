Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

An American study shows that the right diet and exercise can increase life expectancy. Just a few habits make people age healthily.

Frankfurt – A healthy and balanced diet and sufficient exercise is good for health and general well-being. Numerous studies have scientifically proven that physical activity can help prevent diseases. Diet is also an important factor. Quite a few people sit up when trying to lose weight certain foods to shed those pesky pounds. One in April in European Journal of Preventive Cardiology published Study revealed amazing insight into connection between diet and fitness. One University of Toledo study again found that certain diets may increase the risk of liver cancer in some people.

According to the German Cancer Society Endurance training has a positive effect on organs, hormone and nervous systems as well as the cardiovascular system. In addition, with Endurance sports can even reduce the risk of cancer. An American study also found that that sport can also prolong life. As a result, those who live healthily also live longer. US researchers have now found out how much longer people with a healthy lifestyle actually live.

Those who live healthily live longer – new study shows how much longer (symbol image) © Kasper Ravlo/ Imago

Healthy lifestyle: These eight habits can have a positive impact on life expectancy

An actual study from the USA showed that the right diet and exercise can make a difference of an average of 23 years. This is the conclusion of the analysis of a long-term study of former members of the American military, which a research team presented at the international conference Nutrition 2023 presented in Boston.

To do this, a research team led by Xuan-Mai Nguyen from the University of Illinois analyzed data from over 700,000 US veterans aged between 40 and 99. Eight habits have been defined as a healthy lifestyle:

Physical activity

Not to smoke

Good at dealing with stress

Good nutrition

Consume alcohol in moderation

Sufficient sleep

Maintaining positive social relationships

No addiction to opioid painkillers

“We were really surprised at how much you could gain by introducing one, two, three or all eight lifestyle factors,” he said American Society for Nutrition Nguyen from a communication.

Study: Lack of exercise and smoking are major risk factors

The study showed that the greatest risk factors were low physical activity, dependence on opioid painkillers and smoking. These factors were associated with an increased risk of death “each by 30 to 45 percent during the study period.” Poor stress management, high alcohol consumption, an unhealthy diet and poor sleep hygiene increased the risk of death “by around 20 percent each, and by five percent when there was a lack of good social contacts”.

Diet against aging: ten foods you should avoid View photo gallery

As a result, even at a mature age, lifestyle changes can still increase life expectancy. “The sooner the better, but even if you make a small change at 40, 50 or 60, it’s still beneficial,” Nguyen said.

An unhealthy lifestyle increases the risk of cancer

Lifestyle can also significantly reduce the risk of cancer. As the German Cancer Aid writes, experts estimate that around 40 percent of all cancers could be avoided through a healthy lifestyle. Early detection measures can prevent deaths from cancer. Because the earlier the disease is discovered, the higher the chances of recovery.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the following factors favor the cancer risk:

Little physical activity

Unhealthy diet

overweight

Red and processed meat

Sugary drinks

tobacco use

Ultraviolet Radiation

Results of a study by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), however, showed that in ten high-income developed countries, on average, a third of respondents do not follow cancer prevention recommendations. The countries examined were Australia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Israel, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the USA.