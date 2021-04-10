The Masters 1000 of Monte Carlo, a traditional tennis appointment that was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played again from this Sunday with two Argentines in the main draw: Diego Schwartzman and Guido Pella. In addition, the first 3 of the world ranking will be: Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal.

The contest will distribute prizes for 2,082,960 euros (the champion will take almost a million), and will have the Small (world number 9) as Seventh seeded.

Despite the presence of the top 3 on the planet, there will be great absentees: Swiss Roger Federer (7th), who announced that he will compete again at the next Masters 1000 -to be played in Madrid from May 2- and the Austrian Dominic Thiem (4th).

Nadal celebrates in Monte Carlo. A classic postcard. Reuters Photo / Eric Gaillard

The Argentine illusions will be focused on Schwartzman, not only because he is a top ten but also because he is the return of the circuit to brick dust with the tour that should lead to Roland Garros (it was delayed and will start on May 30).

And on this surface the fan of Boca has been performing great performances: his last three “clay” tournaments were the Masters 1000 in Rome, where he was finalist (lost to Djokovic); the semifinals of the French Grand Slam, in which he fell with the king of dust, Rafa Nadal; and his recent title in the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires.

What’s more: if all 2020 is taken into account, Schwartzman never came down from rooms: reached that instance in Kitzbuhel, made semis in Buenos Aires and fell into the Cordoba end. Are already 20 wins and only 5 losses on the dust since the beginning of last year.

Schwartzman with the Buenos Aires ATP champion trophy. Photo EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

With that clean and jerk, the Small will try to overcome his best performance in the Principality, the quarterfinals of 2017 (he lost in that instance to Nadal).

To the main draw too directly entered Pella and this Saturday they gave a big step Juan Ignacio Lóndero from Cordoba and Federico Delbonis from Azulejo, who passed the initial round of qualifying and were one win away from entering the main draw.

Schwartzman, who will start in the second round, will debut against the winner of the match that the Norwegian will cheer on Casper ruud (26th), champion in Buenos Aires in 2019, and the Danish youth Holger Rune (321 °).

If the porteño advances he could meet the Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta (15th) or Russian Karen khachanov (24th) and in the quarterfinals he would appear Medvedev, who won his 10 titles on fast surfaces and a great performance is due on the dust brick like the one you will find in Monte Carlo.

As to Lump (48th), he will not have a simple first round: he will play against the French Lucas pouille (84 °) with the load of hasn’t won a game since September last year, when he beat Italian Salvatore Caruso in his Roland Garros debut. In 2021 he fell fast in the Australian Open and in the ATP 250 of Cagliari.

Guido Pella wants to reconnect with his best version. Photo Martin Bureau / AFP

The 30-year-old from Bahia, who got coronavirus in February and could not play in the South American tour on brick dust, he could meet in the second round with the talented Frenchman Gael Monfils (13th) or the Spanish Pablo Andújar (70 °).

In the classification, the Mole Londero (94th) beat German Mischa zverev (280 °) by 6-4 and 6-1 and will define his entry into the main draw this Sunday against another Teuton: Dominik Koepfer (54 °).

Delbonis (85), meanwhile, beat the Italian Roberto Marcora (191 °) by 6-2 and 7-5 and also on Sunday he will define the pass against the Spanish Pedro Martinez (100 °).

On the other hand, the Rosario Federico Coria (86 °) ran out of chances when he lost in the initial round of the qualy before the italian Thomas Fabbiano (172 °) by 7-6 (3), 5-7 and 7-6 (3).

On Sunday’s opening day, the most attractive singles match will be played by Belgian David Goffin (14th) against Croatian Marin Cilic (43rd).

As for the favorites, Djokovic (champion in the 2013 and 2015 editions) he is undefeated in official matches this year, although he has not played for almost two months, when he became champion in Australia.

Nadal also chose Monte Carlo to return to the circuit (he has not competed since the Melbourne Grand Slam) and intends to recover the title of the tournament that the Italian won in 2019 Fognini and what won no less than 11 times.