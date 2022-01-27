By Agustin Marcarian and Maximilian Heath

VEINTICINCO DE MAYO, Argentina (Reuters) – At grain crops around the small town of Veinticinco de Mayo in Argentina’s agricultural belt, Dario Sabini checks his corn, soybeans and soil water levels, gauging the condition of the crop. after the end of a long drought that ended this month with the arrival of rain.

Green sprouts cover the scars of dry weather, suggesting the worst may be over for farmers in the world’s biggest processed soy exporter and second-biggest corn producer. Both crops saw crop forecasts drop sharply before the rain arrived in the middle of the month.

“Since mid-December we were in free fall, due to extremely high temperatures and scarce rain. Now what has happened since then has put the brakes on that. The fall has been halted,” Sabini told Reuters.

“Now we will see how the plantations will evolve and how the whole summer period will continue”, he said.

The last fortnight of rains left some key areas of the agricultural belt in the province of Buenos Aires soaked, while other regions received less water, creating a mixed picture for producers, who saw early-season corn hit the hardest by the weather. dry.

“The losses are around 60% for corn, for example, and well, depending on the next rains, we’ll see how it goes for the rest of the crops,” added Sabini, as she surveys the crop below a blue sky punctuated with a few rare white clouds.

Argentina is in the midst of a second weather pattern followed by La Niña, which generally causes less rainfall in central agricultural regions, although climate experts say its impact appears to be weakening as the southern hemisphere’s summer progresses.

(Reporting by Agustin Marcarian and Maximilian Heath)

