It seems that Raul Jimenez He is living his last minutes in European football. The career of ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ has drastically declined since the severe injury he suffered in November 2020 and in recent months he has practically been erased by Julen Lopetegui in the wolves. According to some reports, the 32-year-old striker could return to the Americaclub of his loves, in summer.
Without a doubt, the signing of Jiménez would be a bombshell for Liga MX and the Águilas, but his arrival would harm some elements that are currently in the squad.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of nine million dollars, although the Premier League team could accept a lower amount.
In the event that Raúl Jiménez signs with Club América for the Apertura 2023, some players would be affected by his arrival.
The Uruguayan striker plays a rather secondary role in the team led by Fernando Ortiz. Viñas’ performance has dropped drastically in recent seasons. In the regular phase of the Clausura 2023, the 24-year-old striker played just 136 minutes. In the event that Raúl Jiménez arrives at the Águilas, the board of directors would open the doors to the Uruguayan. In case he doesn’t come out, his chances of playing would decrease even more.
The 20-year-old striker has had very good seasons in the youth ranks, but hasn’t had many opportunities in the top flight. In the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 he only played 15 minutes with the first team. In case Jiménez arrives, his options to play with the Eagles would practically vanish.
Henry Martín is the best player America has right now. The striker is in great shape and has become the leader of the ‘Tano’ team. The arrival of Jiménez would increase the internal competition between the nines of America and ‘La Bomba’ would have to defend his position tooth and nail, especially if one takes into account that Fernando Ortiz usually plays with only one center forward.
#return #Raúl #Jiménez #America #footballers #harmed
Leave a Reply