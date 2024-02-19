With the launch of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S24, it has raised the high-end standards in the smartphone market. However, surprisingly, his predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultraremains an attractive option for consumers, now more than ever, thanks to its premium features and new reduced price, which ranges between $15,000 and $29,000 pesos.

One of the main strengths of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lies in its impressive 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge displaypowered by advanced technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X. This display offers exceptional visual quality with vibrant colors and deep contrasts, backed by a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a fluid and immersive visual experience to enjoy multimedia content in unmatched quality.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy, ensuring exceptional performance even in the most demanding tasks. Additionally, it offers configuration options for 8GB and 12GB of RAMallowing users to customize their device to their individual needs.

The photography capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are truly impressive, with a versatile camera setup that includes a 10X 10MP optical zoom telephoto lens, a wide-angle camera, a 12MP front camera, and a stunning 200MP main camera. This setup allows you to capture high-quality images in a variety of scenarios, even in low-light conditions, thanks to the “Nightoghafy” mode which guarantees crisp and clear results.

Additionally, features like mode “ASTRO HYPERLAPSE” They allow users to create stunning works of art by capturing the night and starry sky with spectacular sweeps. The 200MP resolution of the Galaxy S23 Ultra It offers the ability to capture large format images and crop without losing quality, while support for the Expert RAW format provides greater flexibility in post-production to perfect every detail of the image.

In summary, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to be a competitive option in the smartphone market thanks to its impressive display, solid performance and cutting-edge photography capabilities, all at a more affordable price that makes it even more attractive to consumers looking for quality and value in a mobile device. .