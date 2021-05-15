Two Gipuzkoans who have made history at Sevilla, face to face this Sunday at La Cerámica. Julen Lopetegui visits Villarreal de Unai Emery with the challenge of snatching the one from Hondarribia two of the records he set during his three and a half years as a coach at Nervión. The one of victories and the one of points in a League.

Emery achieved them in the campaign 2014-15, by adding 76 points based on 23 wins (and 7 draws). Julen has already reached those 23 wins and actually has two bullets both to beat that mark and the points mark. With 74, he only needs to win in one of his two remaining games to get 77. On the last day, Sevilla will host Alavés.

That record, by the way, did not help Emery to enter the Champions League via the League. Valencia got one more point and took away from Sevilla fourth place. Unai would get to play the top continental competition the following year Thanks to the fact that precisely in that 2015 the rule was established for the champion to qualify for the Champions League.

This Sunday will be only the second time that Emery and Lopetegui see each other on the benches. The other was in the first round, with a 2-0 victory for Sevilla de Julen at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.