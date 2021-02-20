The heavy rains of the last days of January and the first section of February saved the soybean crop and they arrived in time for the second-rate corn batches and late plantings, but they triggered a threat that must be taken very seriously: end-of-cycle disease complex in oilseed and other fungi that can hit corn yields hard.

“What is good for crops is also good for fungi. In one year Niña it was thought that the campaign would be a frustration but the rains repaired the damage and now they are generating ideal conditions for disease”, Warned Marcelo Carmona, full professor of the Fauba Phytopathology chair, in an interview with Rural Clarín.

The phytopathologist Marcelo Carmona recalled that end-of-cycle diseases can cause yield losses of up to 20% in soybeans.

In the case of the soybean campaign, there are four end-of-cycle diseases that need to be controlled: brown spot (caused by Septoria), the purple or purple blight (the fungus that causes it is called Cercospora kikuchii), anthracnose and pod and stem blight (phomopsis). “In areas where more than 30 millimeters of rain have accumulated, diseases will appear,” the expert insisted.

Without proper control, in a very humid year these fungi can cause losses of up to 20% in soybean yields. “In this cycle, yield losses in uncontrolled lots can range between 10% and 15%,” Carmona estimated.

Brown spot is another risk disease for oilseed.

In this scenario, the plant pathologist recommended applying fungicides in areas where rainfall exceeded 30 to 40 millimeters. And in the case of applications you have to remember that purple blight is tough to one of the most common molecules in fungicides: strobilurins and also carbendazin. In the case of triazoles, there is different effectiveness depending on the molecule used, which can cause many applications not to work and there are surprises when threshing the beans.

“It is important that producers get advice because there are triazoles that are efficient for this disease. In addition, it is being recommended to mix fungicides with bioinductors, such as phosphites, which stimulate the defense system of plants ”, indicated Carmona.

The pathogens that lurk in corn

In second maize and late plantings there may be more difficulties in controlling diseases. “The common corn blight and the complex of root, stem and ear rots they are the two pathologies that are causing the most problems ”, assured the plant pathologist.

To this threat must be added the bacteriosis that enter the plants through the “wounds” -the damage caused by storms in the plants- and that are also generating a high impact in the main productive areas.

Mushroom diseases can also hit corn yields this season.

“Against bacteriosis there is not much that producers can do, but mixtures of fungicides with strobilurins and triazoles they work well against common corn blight, ”Carmona highlighted.

In this case, the damage threshold What should be considered to apply is a lesion of an average centimeter, adding the length found in a spot on the spike blade, the top and the bottom. If the producer finds a single three-centimeter lesion on one of these three leaves, the threshold is met because three centimeters divided by three is one centimeter.

“When sowing the crop, it is also essential to remember that the genotype greatly influences the susceptibility of the hybrid to this fungus”, Raised Carmona.

Controlling foliar diseases also helps mitigate the impact of the root, stem, and ear rot complex on corn.